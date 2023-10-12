د ښار ژوند

ويکي سټاوروپولو

Oct 12، 2023
د اسټروایډونو ارزښت پوهیدل: د 16 رواني قضیې سپړنه

NASA’s upcoming Psyche mission aims to explore the asteroid 16 Psyche, which is estimated to be worth a staggering $100,000 quadrillion. But how can we determine the monetary value of an asteroid? Psyche, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, is believed to be the exposed metallic core of an ancient protoplanet. If the metals on Psyche were on Earth, they would exceed the entire world economy. This astronomical value sheds light on the potential of the Psyche mission and the budding asteroid mining industry.

Psyche is classified as an M-type asteroid, meaning it is metallic. However, determining the exact composition of the metal is challenging. Spectroscopy, which analyzes the spectrum of light reflected by celestial objects, cannot provide a unique spectral fingerprint for metal. Radar observations show that Psyche’s surface is highly reflective, but the specific material remains unknown.

Computer simulations, combined with the analysis of the impact craters on Psyche’s surface, suggest that the asteroid may be made of Monel, a metal composed mainly of nickel and copper. While these models are not definitive, they help scientists identify feasible materials and anticipate what they may find upon reaching the asteroid.

Despite the enormous value of Psyche, mining the asteroid is currently not feasible due to its distance from Earth. The cost of extracting and transporting the materials would outweigh their value. However, companies like AstroForge have plans to mine asteroids in the future. While iron and other valuable metals are potential targets, asteroids rich in clay could also provide a significant resource: water. Clay-rich asteroids may be a potential source of water for future off-world settlements and the production of rocket fuel.

Asteroid mining poses challenges in terms of equitable resource distribution worldwide. Philip Metzger, a planetary physicist at the University of Central Florida, highlights the importance of developing industry regulations to ensure fair access to asteroid resources. Additionally, the Psyche mission will provide valuable knowledge about M-type asteroids, serving as a stepping stone for future asteroid mining endeavors.

While the true value of Psyche remains uncertain, its potential for scientific discovery and the development of asteroid mining technologies is undeniable. The future of extracting resources from asteroids is promising, with smaller asteroids likely to be the initial focus. M-class asteroids like Psyche offer valuable insights into space mining opportunities and may shape our approach to future missions closer to Earth.

سرچینې:
– Space.com: “Why NASA’s Psyche Mission Is Worth a Close Look”

