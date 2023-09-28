عصبي ساینس پوهان د کوچني ویسپ پیچلي لید سیسټم نقشه کوي

Neuroscientists at the Flatiron Institute in New York City have achieved a groundbreaking feat by mapping the early visual system of a parasitic wasp. The wasp, called Megaphragma viggianii, has a minuscule brain with just 8,600 cells but is capable of complex behaviors like flight. The researchers utilized advanced imaging technologies to reconstruct the entire system at the synaptic level, making it the first time a visual system has been fully reconstructed from a single specimen.

The tiny size of the wasp’s brain is astonishing considering the complexity it exhibits. It is similar to larger brains but simpler and smaller. This research not only deepens our understanding of neural principles but also holds potential for enhancing artificial intelligence. By studying simpler neural systems such as the wasp’s brain, researchers hope to uncover the mechanisms and rules that govern complex behaviors. They aim to gain a better understanding of how the wasp’s brain processes visual information and apply these principles to more complex brains like ours.

Mapping the wasp’s brain cells and connections between them, called synapses, was an incredibly laborious task that had to be done mostly by hand. However, the neuroscientists have started implementing an AI-powered tool to speed up this process for future studies. Through their research, they have discovered new insights about how the wasps see and process visual information.

Overall, this research not only sheds light on the capabilities of tiny brains but also paves the way for advancements in artificial intelligence. Understanding the principles of simpler neural systems can help us build better AI tools that can mimic the capabilities of the human brain.

Source: Simons Foundation

تعریفونه:

Synaptic level – The level of biological organization at which neurons communicate with each other through synapses, the junctions between nerve cells.

Artificial intelligence – The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

Neurons – The specialized cells in the nervous system that transmit information as electrical impulses.

