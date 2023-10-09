ګلابي او سور ښکلا: NGC 5068 ته نږدې کتنه

This NASA Hubble Space Telescope image showcases the stunning colors and intricate details of the spiral galaxy NGC 5068. Spanning an impressive 45,000 light-years in diameter and located approximately 20 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo, NGC 5068 is adorned with patches of bright pink and wisps of dark red. These vibrant hues are a result of thousands of star-forming regions and interstellar dust scattered throughout the galaxy.

At the center of NGC 5068 lies a bright central bar, densely packed with mature stars. Behind this bar lurks a black hole, exerting its gravitational pull and drawing the stars closer together. Along the bottom and sides of the image, we can observe pinkish-red splotches of ionized hydrogen gas, which mark the locations of young star clusters. While not easily discernible from this perspective, these splotches align with the spiral arms of the galaxy, where new stars typically take shape.

Another fascinating discovery within NGC 5068 is the presence of at least 110 Wolf-Rayet stars. These massive stars, more than 25 times the mass of our sun and vastly more luminous, shed mass at an incredibly high rate. Wolf-Rayet stars are relatively rare, with only about 220 known to exist in our own Milky Way galaxy.

Despite being challenging to observe with the naked eye due to its low surface brightness, NGC 5068 reveals its magnificence through the capabilities of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. By utilizing ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared light observations, Hubble unveils the beauty and complexity of this distant galaxy. These multi-wavelength views enable astronomers to study different cosmic objects and phenomena, such as the formation of new stars.

In June 2023, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope contributed to the study of NGC 5068 by capturing its own infrared image. This image, part of a science campaign to investigate star formation in nearby gaseous regions, adds to the wealth of knowledge built upon by previous Hubble observations.

As we dive deeper into understanding the universe, each new glimpse into galaxies like NGC 5068 brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.

