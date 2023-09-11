د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

نوی کشف شوی کومیټ نیشیمورا د نادر ظاهري شکل لپاره

Byرابرټ اندریو

Sep 11، 2023
نوی کشف شوی کومیټ نیشیمورا د نادر ظاهري شکل لپاره

Comet Nishimura, which was only discovered in August, is currently passing by Earth for the first time in over 400 years. This rare celestial event will be visible to stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere for the next couple of days as it sweeps past our planet on September 12.

Measuring about a kilometer across, the comet will come within 125 million kilometers of Earth and can be seen with the naked eye, although using binoculars or a telescope is recommended to get a better view due to its faintness. As the comet gets closer to the Sun, it will become brighter and reach its closest point to our star on September 17 before heading back out of the solar system.

To spot Nishimura from the Northern Hemisphere, observers should look at the northeastern horizon around 1.5 hours before dawn. The comet is expected to rise between the constellations Cancer and Leo and will come close to Venus. This week, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, represents the last feasible chance to see the comet from the Northern Hemisphere before it becomes hidden by the Sun’s glare.

After its journey past the Sun, Nishimura should then be visible in the Southern Hemisphere, appearing low in the evening twilight by the end of the month. The discovery of the comet was made by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, and it bears his name. This is the first visit of Nishimura in approximately 430 years, occurring just before the invention of the telescope by Galileo.

سرچینې:
– NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies
– The Planetary Society
– اسوشیټیډ پریس

By رابرټ اندریو

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د انسان اوږو او خنثی حرکت څنګه د ونې له ښکته کیدو څخه رامینځته شوی

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

نوي شواهد په Exoplanet K2-18b کې د اوبو لپاره احتمالي وړاندیز کوي

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

حیرانوونکې کشف د قطبي حلقوي کهکشانونو نوي لیدونه څرګندوي

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو

تا یاد کړ

خبرونه

مارکس براونلي د ایپل په پیښه کې د ښودلو په اړه غبرګون وښود

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
تکنالوژي

NaviCam د موټرسایکلونو لپاره یونیورسل فټ افټرمارکیټ ډش معرفي کوي

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د "ځوانانو" او نورو نسلونو خوښۍ او مایوسي

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
تکنالوژي

ایپل او هرمیس د ایپل واچ لړۍ 9 لپاره شراکت نوي کوي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها