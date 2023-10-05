د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

د سپوږمکۍ سټیشن ساتنه باندې د څار ترمیم اغیزه

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 5، 2023
د سپوږمکۍ سټیشن ساتنه باندې د څار ترمیم اغیزه

Don Pettit, a chemical engineer and NASA astronaut, revolutionized the way repairs are done on the International Space Station (ISS) through his experience in watch repair. In a video documenting his watch repair process, Pettit showcased the importance of fine motor repair work in space. Prior to this, the standard protocol for repairs on the ISS involved replacing entire units, without taking them apart. However, the Columbia disaster in 2003, which grounded Houston’s fleet for two and a half years, forced NASA to rethink their approach.

Pettit’s watch repair video demonstrated that repairs could be done effectively in space, thereby prompting NASA to consider the idea of utilizing their astronauts’ dexterity for fine repair work. This mindset shift had a significant impact on future maintenance procedures aboard the ISS.

The ability to repair equipment on orbit allowed NASA to adapt to the challenges brought about by the extended grounding of the Space Shuttle fleet. With the reduced crew size and limited supplies on the ISS, the need for efficient repairs became critical. Pettit’s video played a crucial role in proving that astronauts possessed the skills necessary for intricate repair tasks.

By taking inspiration from Pettit’s watch repair demonstration, NASA maintenance personnel began exploring the possibility of dismantling and fixing equipment on orbit. This approach allowed them to extend the lifespan of existing supplies and reduce the reliance on spare parts from Earth.

The influence of Pettit’s video went beyond demonstrating repair capabilities. It showcased the proficiency and finesse of astronauts in handling delicate tasks, challenging the perception that they were solely responsible for larger, rougher operations. This shift in mindset paved the way for a new era of space station maintenance and repair procedures.

With the passage of the NASA Authorization Act, which extends US participation in the ISS until 2030, and the increasing involvement of commercial space operators, the importance of fine repair work remains crucial. The legacy of watch repair in space continues to play a significant role in ensuring the longevity and functionality of spacecraft.

Sources: Wired

By Mampho Brescia

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د NASA راکټ ماموریت د هندي الاصله ساینس پوه لخوا رهبري کیږي ترڅو د ځمکې په پورتنۍ اتموسفیر کې د لمریز لمریز خسوف اغیزې مطالعه کړي

Oct 7، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

په ستورپوهنه کې د BlueWalker 3 سپوږمکۍ اغیزه: نوې موندنې او اندیښنې

Oct 7، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
ساینس

په آنلاین بازارموندنه کې د کوکي رضایت او محرمیت اهمیت

Oct 7، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د NASA راکټ ماموریت د هندي الاصله ساینس پوه لخوا رهبري کیږي ترڅو د ځمکې په پورتنۍ اتموسفیر کې د لمریز لمریز خسوف اغیزې مطالعه کړي

Oct 7، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

په ستورپوهنه کې د BlueWalker 3 سپوږمکۍ اغیزه: نوې موندنې او اندیښنې

Oct 7، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

په آنلاین بازارموندنه کې د کوکي رضایت او محرمیت اهمیت

Oct 7، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

کاسمیک کلفونه: د پټ ستوري زیږون افشا کول

Oct 7، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها