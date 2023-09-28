Study Finds Antioxidant Activity in Gluten-Free African Grain Teff

Researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Greensboro have discovered that teff, a gluten-free grain traditionally grown in East Africa, exhibits antioxidant properties in human cells. The study, published in the journal Antioxidants, focused on the effects of Eragrostis teff extracts on human cells and found that teff increased levels of glutathione, an antioxidant molecule with various roles in the human body, and gene expression associated with glutathione pathways.

Teff, also spelled as “tef,” is available in the United States and is known for its health benefits. Antioxidants play a crucial role in neutralizing unstable molecules in the body, reducing damage to cells and offering health advantages such as a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

The study utilized a line of human leukemia monocytic cells called THP-1, which are widely used in disease studies, to examine the antioxidant activity of teff. The researchers compared ivory and brown varieties of teff and found that brown teff exhibited higher levels of glutathione. This discovery suggests that certain varieties of teff may have higher antioxidant properties.

Dr. Ayalew Ligaba Osena, the lead researcher, explained that the study aims to identify teff varieties with the highest antioxidant properties. Osena’s lab is currently analyzing 85 types of brown teff in hopes of isolating genes responsible for increased antioxidant activity. The long-term goal is to develop technologies that will benefit teff producers in the United States and Africa.

The research highlights the relevance of teff in providing nutritious, gluten-free alternatives. Teff is currently grown as a forage crop in the U.S., and its flour is imported for human consumption. The increasing popularity of gluten-free diets is expected to drive the demand for teff.

The study was a collaborative effort between Osena’s lab and the labs of Dr. Zhenquan Jia and Dr. Nicholas Oberlies at UNC Greensboro. The interdisciplinary approach brought together expertise in plant molecular biology, chemistry, and molecular toxicology. The research also provided undergraduate and graduate students with opportunities for involvement and contributed to their academic and professional development.

Overall, the study sheds light on the antioxidant activity of teff, highlighting its potential health benefits and its significance in gluten-free diets. As further research is conducted, the findings may pave the way for engineering antioxidant properties in teff and other crops.

Source: University of North Carolina at Greensboro