د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

پراسرار ځلیدونکي تی لرونکي: د حیواناتو په سلطنت کې بایو فلوروسینس

Byګابریل بوتا

Oct 5، 2023
پراسرار ځلیدونکي تی لرونکي: د حیواناتو په سلطنت کې بایو فلوروسینس

Researchers at the Western Australian Museum have discovered that biofluorescence, the ability to emit a colorful glow when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, is present in all species of mammals. This surprising finding contradicts previous assumptions that biofluorescence was limited to specific mammal species.

The study involved shining UV light on 125 mammals from various families and orders, revealing a wide range of glowing hues. The red fox’s pointy ears emitted a fluorescent green glow, while the polar bear, zebra, and leopard displayed glowing white, yellow, and black markings, respectively. Even the wings of the orange leaf-nosed bat transformed into a ghostly white skeleton. The greater bilby, a small marsupial, shimmered like a diamond under UV light.

The researchers discovered that about half of mammalian families demonstrated biofluorescence, including various body parts such as fur, claws, teeth, whiskers, and even some naked skin. The only exception was the dwarf spinner dolphin, whose teeth were the only fluorescent feature.

Biofluorescence occurs when a chemical, such as a protein, absorbs UV light and then emits a longer wavelength of light. It has been observed in various other organisms such as corals, sea turtles, frogs, parrots, and even humans. However, the purpose and advantage of this phenomenon in mammals remain unclear. Some scientists speculate that it may serve as a biological adaptation, while others believe it could be a by-product of surface chemistry.

The researchers also noted that fluorescence was most prevalent among nocturnal species, suggesting that it may play a role in enhancing visibility during low-light conditions. For example, mammals that are most active at night may employ biofluorescent markings to attract mates or defend their territory. However, more research is needed to fully understand the significance of biofluorescence in mammals.

Regardless of its purpose, the existence of biofluorescence in all mammal species is a fascinating discovery. It adds to the intrigue and diversity of the animal kingdom, highlighting how much we still have to learn about the natural world.

This research was published in Royal Society Open Science.

سرچینې:
– Travouillon, K.J., McNamara, K., Cheng, K., Llamas, B., Farrugia, T., Guay, P.-J., Archer, M. (2023). Biofluorescence is widespread in mammals. Royal Society Open Science, 10(2), 211722.

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د NASA راکټ ماموریت د هندي الاصله ساینس پوه لخوا رهبري کیږي ترڅو د ځمکې په پورتنۍ اتموسفیر کې د لمریز لمریز خسوف اغیزې مطالعه کړي

Oct 7، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

په ستورپوهنه کې د BlueWalker 3 سپوږمکۍ اغیزه: نوې موندنې او اندیښنې

Oct 7، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
ساینس

په آنلاین بازارموندنه کې د کوکي رضایت او محرمیت اهمیت

Oct 7، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د NASA راکټ ماموریت د هندي الاصله ساینس پوه لخوا رهبري کیږي ترڅو د ځمکې په پورتنۍ اتموسفیر کې د لمریز لمریز خسوف اغیزې مطالعه کړي

Oct 7، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

په ستورپوهنه کې د BlueWalker 3 سپوږمکۍ اغیزه: نوې موندنې او اندیښنې

Oct 7، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

په آنلاین بازارموندنه کې د کوکي رضایت او محرمیت اهمیت

Oct 7، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

کاسمیک کلفونه: د پټ ستوري زیږون افشا کول

Oct 7، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها