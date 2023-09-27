د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

یوه نوې سمبیوټیک اړیکه: فنګس او د تیلو تخم نباتات د فصل محافظت ته وده ورکوي

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27، 2023
یوه نوې سمبیوټیک اړیکه: فنګس او د تیلو تخم نباتات د فصل محافظت ته وده ورکوي

A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Turku in Finland has revealed the potential of harnessing the power of beneficial fungi to enhance crop protection and productivity. The researchers focused on Beauveria bassiana, a type of fungus that is known for its ability to combat pest insects. Typically used as a biopesticide sprayed on crop leaves, these biopesticides are vulnerable to UV degradation. This prompted the researchers to explore an alternative approach by inoculating oilseed rape plants with the fungus, establishing a unique symbiotic relationship.

The study found that the growth of the fungus within the oilseed plants triggered an increase in flavonoid biosynthesis, compounds known for their multiple plant benefits, including antioxidant properties. These flavonoids have various roles, such as UV protection, flower pigmentation, and deterring herbivores. The interaction between the fungus and the plant resulted in enhanced metabolite production, indicating a positive response rather than a defense mechanism against the fungal intruder.

The next step for researchers is to examine the impact of this fungus on plant resilience against environmental stressors and its influence on crop quality. The findings of this study have significant potential for sustainable agriculture by reducing the reliance on chemical pesticides. Embracing the symbiosis between beneficial microbes and crop plants offers a promising avenue for innovative agricultural practices. By optimizing crop resilience and quality while minimizing the ecological footprint, societies can secure their food supply in a smart and sustainable manner.

This study highlights the importance of microbes in plant health and the potential of advanced biotechnological tools in driving new approaches to agriculture. Future partnerships between organisms, like the one explored in this study, provide a glimpse into the future of agriculture, where both crop productivity and ecological sustainability are prioritized.

سرچینې:
– University of Turku, Finland

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د چندریان-3 ماډل په اړه ساینسي وسیله د راتلونکي Exoplanet مطالعې لپاره کافي معلومات لیږي

Sep 28، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

چندریان-3: د ویکرم لینډر او پراګیان روور لپاره هیلې کمې شوې

Sep 28، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

د JWST مشاهدې د ستوري ککړتیا وړاندیز کوي چې د TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet اندازه کولو سره مداخله کوي

Sep 28، 2023 ګابریل بوتا

