د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

په ارجنټاین کې د لومړي ښه ساتل شوي Phorusrhacidae د پښو نښې کشف شوې

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 13، 2023
په ارجنټاین کې د لومړي ښه ساتل شوي Phorusrhacidae د پښو نښې کشف شوې

A team of paleontologists from Universidad Nacional de La Pampa, in collaboration with LA. TE. Andes S.A, has uncovered the first known well-preserved footprints of Phorusrhacidae, also known as “terror birds.” These flightless birds, resembling ostriches, inhabited South America during the Cenozoic era. The recent discovery provides valuable insights into the behaviors and characteristics of these intriguing creatures.

The Phorusrhacidae were large, flightless birds with elongated legs and powerful beaks. They relied on their speed to chase and capture prey, using their beaks and sharp claws to incapacitate it. Fossil evidence suggests that these birds ranged in height from 1 to 2 meters and could weigh up to 70 kg.

The newly discovered footprints belong to a medium-sized Phorusrhacidae of the Mesembriornithinae subfamily. They were found in a coastal outcrop on the San Matías Gulf, near the shore. The tracks exhibit wrinkle traces, wave ripples, and mud cracks, indicating that they were made on a mudflat. Based on the depth of the footprints, the researchers estimated the bird’s weight to be around 55 kg, and it had a hip height of 0.81 m. The footprints suggest that the bird was running at a speed of 2.74 m/s.

The unique pattern of the footprints and the posture of the individual prints provide evidence that Phorusrhacidae had developed adaptations for swift running and efficiently hunting down their prey. The presence of a claw on their foot, similar to Velociraptors, indicates their ability to capture and kill their victims effectively.

This discovery sheds light on the locomotion and predatory behaviors of Phorusrhacidae, enhancing our understanding of these fascinating creatures that roamed South America millions of years ago.

سرچینې:
- ساینسي راپورونه (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-43771-x

By Mampho Brescia

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د رواني اسرار، په فلزاتو کې بډایه ستوری

Oct 16، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
ساینس

د ناسا X-59 سوپرسونیک لومړۍ الوتنه راتلونکي کال ته وځنډول شوه

Oct 16، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

د انسان د ذهن پیچلتیا درک کول: د هدف شوي درملنې لپاره د دماغ حجرو نقشه کول

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د رواني اسرار، په فلزاتو کې بډایه ستوری

Oct 16، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

د ناسا X-59 سوپرسونیک لومړۍ الوتنه راتلونکي کال ته وځنډول شوه

Oct 16، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

د انسان د ذهن پیچلتیا درک کول: د هدف شوي درملنې لپاره د دماغ حجرو نقشه کول

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

هیلیوسفیر: یو لوی بلبل زموږ د لمریز سیسټم شاوخوا دی

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها