د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

ښځینه حیوانات ممکن د نورو تجربه لرونکو میرمنو انتخابونو پراساس د ملګری غوره توبونه زده کړي

Oct 3، 2023

Oct 3، 2023
ښځینه حیوانات ممکن د نورو تجربه لرونکو میرمنو انتخابونو پراساس د ملګری غوره توبونه زده کړي

A new study suggests that female animals may infer what makes a male attractive by observing the choices of more experienced females. The researchers propose a mathematical model in which young females learn to prefer traits that set successful males apart from others. Rather than simply copying their peers, females might learn to prefer rare traits.

Existing theories on female mate preferences do not fully explain the variety of traits and preferences seen in nature. This new model provides a new perspective on how sexual selection may function. By learning to prefer the rarest trait of a successful male, female preferences cause rare male traits to become more common over generations.

This mechanism helps to maintain variation in male traits, preventing a single attractive trait from out-competing the others. This is consistent with several features of sexual selection in nature, such as rapid evolutionary changes and the persistence of variation in both male traits and female preferences.

The researchers suggest that animals use social information to make decisions in many contexts, and inferring the attractiveness of potential mates may be an extension of this general tendency. This study highlights the importance of considering the context of female mate choices when studying sexual selection.

سرچینه:
DuVal EH, Fitzpatrick CL, Hobson EA, Servedio MR (2023) Inferred Attractiveness: A generalized mechanism for sexual selection that can maintain variation in traits and preferences over time. PLoS Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002269

