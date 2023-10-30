د راتلونکي نسل قمري کیمره: د راتلونکي ماموریتونو لپاره د سپوږمۍ عکس العمل ته وده ورکول

European astronauts and scientists are revolutionizing moon photography by collaborating with NASA’s Artemis imagery team. Their shared goal is to develop the most advanced camera for capturing stunning images of the Moon’s surface during upcoming lunar missions.

To achieve this, NASA and ESA have introduced the Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) as part of the PANGAEA training program. Designed to prepare astronauts as field scientists, PANGAEA allows them to test the camera’s efficiency in lunar-like landscapes in Lanzarote, Spain.

The innovative lunar camera is constructed from commercial off-the-shelf cameras that possess exceptional light sensitivity and state-of-the-art lenses. While the cameras used in the HULC are modified to withstand the extreme conditions on the Moon – including temperatures ranging from minus 200 to 120 degrees Celsius – a particular emphasis is placed on ensuring simplicity for the astronauts. Esepecially when operating the camera with gloves and in bulky spacesuits, ergonomic buttons have been added to guarantee ease of use.

Throughout the rigorous training, engineers conduct experiments simulating lunar conditions. These experiments take place in environments resembling the Moon’s harsh landscapes, including both broad daylight and dark volcanic caves. The primary objective of these tests is to select the most suitable lenses and settings that will enable optimized resolution, depth of field, and exposure to achieve the best scientific results.

The upcoming Artemis III mission is slated to land near the South Pole of the Moon, precisely where the team hopes to uncover evidence of water ice within the permanently shadowed craters. This mission’s success heavily relies on the camera’s ability to perform under challenging circumstances, such as operating in low light and capturing images with sharp contrast.

Unlike previous lunar cameras, the HULC will be the first mirrorless camera specifically designed for handheld use in space. Consequently, it will deliver exceptional image quality in low light situations, capturing the various nuances of the Moon’s high-contrast environment. Not only will the camera capture stunning photographs, but it will also record videos to provide real-time situational awareness to ground teams and document the exploration of our closest cosmic neighbor.

NASA and ESA continue to refine the lunar camera prototype and conduct further testing. One version of the camera is likely to be sent to the International Space Station for more experimentation in orbit. As modifications and improvements are made based on testing under diverse conditions, the interface and housing of the camera are evolving.

Jeremy Myers, NASA’s lead for the HULC camera, expressed his optimism about developing the ultimate lunar photography tool. He believes that the collaborative efforts of scientists and engineers will result in the creation of a camera that captures breathtaking images of the Moon for mankind’s benefit. This remarkable camera is anticipated to be used by crews from various countries for years to come, as humanity continues to explore and unravel the mysteries of the Moon.

ډیری پوښتل شوي پوښتنې (FAQ)

1. د لاسي یونیورسل قمري کیمرې (HULC) هدف څه دی؟

The HULC is being developed to capture high-quality images and videos of the Moon’s surface during future manned missions. Its primary purpose is to enhance scientific exploration and help astronauts document their findings.

2. How is the HULC different from previous lunar cameras?

Unlike previous lunar cameras, the HULC is the first mirrorless camera designed for handheld use in space. It offers exceptional image quality in low light situations, ideal for the challenging and high-contrast environment of the Moon.

3. What factors make the camera challenging to operate on the Moon?

Operating the camera on the Moon poses several challenges, including the need to use gloves and the extremely low light levels. Additionally, the camera must handle the significant contrast between bright and dark sources on the Moon’s surface.

4. Will the HULC be used exclusively by NASA?

No, the camera is intended to be used by crews from various countries participating in lunar missions in the future. The collaborative efforts of NASA and ESA ensure that the camera design meets the needs of multiple space agencies.

5. How will the camera contribute to the Artemis III mission?

The camera will play a vital role in the Artemis III mission by providing detailed images and videos of the lunar surface. This will aid astronauts in their search for evidence of water ice near the Moon’s South Pole and facilitate the documentation of their exploration.