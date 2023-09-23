د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

د ځمکې د کرسټ د جوړښت په اړه یو نوی لید

Byرابرټ اندریو

Sep 23، 2023
د ځمکې د کرسټ د جوړښت په اړه یو نوی لید

A recent study conducted by researchers at Penn State has challenged the prevailing theory surrounding the formation of Earth’s crust. Instead of the commonly accepted belief that the crust formed rapidly about 3 billion years ago and then slowed down, the study suggests that the crust continued to evolve gradually over billions of years in sync with the mantle layer beneath it. This new finding not only has implications for our understanding of our own planet but also provides insight into the formation of other celestial bodies.

The existing theory posits that the Earth was a stagnant lid planet with no tectonic activity up until a sudden shift to tectonic plates 3 billion years ago. However, the Penn State study led by Assistant Professor of Geosciences, Jesse Reimink, debunks this notion. The research demonstrates that the crust’s evolution was a continuous process instead of a sudden change.

This discovery brings to light a fundamental mystery about our planet. By challenging the traditional timeline of crust formation, researchers may now be able to unravel more about the Earth’s geological history and gain a deeper understanding of its complex processes.

Moreover, this study also provides valuable insights into how other planets may have evolved. By studying the gradual evolution of Earth’s crust, scientists can draw comparisons and make inferences about the formation of other celestial bodies in our solar system and beyond.

Overall, this study is a significant step forward in our understanding of Earth’s crust and its formation. By questioning the existing theories and presenting compelling evidence, the researchers at Penn State have challenged our preconceived notions and paved the way for further exploration in the field of geosciences.

سرچینې:
– Study conducted by researchers at Penn State (Geochemical Perspectives Letters)

By رابرټ اندریو

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د ناسا د استرایډ نمونه په خوندي ډول د یوتا صحرا ته وسپارل شوه

Sep 26، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

ساینس پوهان د راتلونکي سوپر براعظم وړاندوینه کوي ، مګر نیوزیلینډ به یې برخه نه وي

Sep 26، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

مطالعه د سخت اقلیم شرایطو وړاندوینه کوي چې کولی شي د ډله ایزې ورکیدو لامل شي

Sep 26، 2023 ګابریل بوتا

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د ناسا د استرایډ نمونه په خوندي ډول د یوتا صحرا ته وسپارل شوه

Sep 26، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

ساینس پوهان د راتلونکي سوپر براعظم وړاندوینه کوي ، مګر نیوزیلینډ به یې برخه نه وي

Sep 26، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

مطالعه د سخت اقلیم شرایطو وړاندوینه کوي چې کولی شي د ډله ایزې ورکیدو لامل شي

Sep 26، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

ناسا نړیوال فضایي سټیشن ته په خوندي ډول د "سپیس ټګ" لپاره وړاندیزونه لټوي

Sep 26، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها