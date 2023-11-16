Astronauts Find Companionship in AI Technology During Deep Space Travel

Astronauts embark on long-duration space missions face numerous challenges, including the isolation and loneliness that comes from being confined in a small habitat for extended periods. To address this issue, space agencies around the world are developing artificial intelligence (AI) companions to provide emotional support, combat mental illness, and assist with various tasks during deep space travel.

The size limitations of deep space vehicles mean that astronauts will be living and working in close quarters for multi-year journeys. “An AI social support tool, if proven to be effective, could serve as part of a toolkit of countermeasures available to future crew venturing on a mission to Mars,” explained Alexandra Whitmire, a scientist with NASA’s Human Factors and Behavioral Performance team.

Both NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have recognized the potential of AI-powered companions in supporting astronauts’ mental health and workflows during long space expeditions. In 2018, ESA introduced the Crew Interactive Mobile Companion (CIMON), a volleyball-like AI device that could float around the International Space Station (ISS) and assist astronauts with experiments. Subsequent versions of CIMON aimed to establish an emotional connection with the crew, answering their questions and recording interactions.

While science fiction movies have often depicted AI systems aiding space explorers, real-world AI companions still require further development. “More research is needed to understand methods through which this type of support could be granted and to what extent, etc., as well as potential pitfalls, before recommendations are made for AI as a behavioral health countermeasure,” said Whitmire.

It is important to note that while AI companions can offer a safe sounding board for some crew members, maintaining communication with family through audio and visual connections and fostering team cohesion among the crew remain crucial for supporting their mental well-being.

Aside from supporting astronauts during deep space travel, AI technology is being employed by space agencies for various other purposes. For instance, NASA is using AI to prepare for solar storms and to identify UFOs and potentially hazardous asteroids. Japan’s space agency, JAXA, became the first in history to incorporate AI into a rocket with their Epsilon spacecraft in 2013.

As space agencies continue to invest in AI projects, the focus remains on developing AI tools that can enhance the well-being and productivity of astronauts. While AI has great potential, these missions will always prioritize the human-centric and human-driven aspect of supporting mental health among crew members.