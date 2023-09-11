د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

پروژه 8: د نیوټرینو ماس اندازه کولو لپاره یو مخکښ تخنیک

Byرابرټ اندریو

Sep 11، 2023
پروژه 8: د نیوټرینو ماس اندازه کولو لپاره یو مخکښ تخنیک

Researchers from Project 8 have developed a groundbreaking technique called Cyclotron Radiation Emission Spectroscopy (CRES) to measure the elusive neutrino’s mass. The humble neutrino, a subatomic particle that easily passes through matter, plays a significant role in our understanding of the universe. To fully comprehend the universe’s formation, scientists need to know the mass of the neutrino, but measuring it has proven challenging.

Project 8 aims to be the first to measure the neutrino’s mass using their innovative approach. Instead of trying to directly detect the neutrino, which is difficult due to its interaction with most detectors, the team focuses on beta decay, a natural process that emits energy when a rare radioactive form of hydrogen decays into a helium ion, an electron, and a neutrino.

By measuring the energy released during beta decay and knowing the total mass of the hydrogen isotope involved, researchers can calculate the missing energy, which corresponds to the neutrino’s mass and motion. With advancements in technology and scaling up, Project 8 believes they have a realistic chance of accurately pinning down the neutrino’s mass.

The researchers from Project 8 have carefully considered the pros and cons of their approach and are confident in its potential success. They have spent years developing methods to distinguish electron signals from electronic background noise, a crucial step in accurately measuring the neutrino’s effect on electron motion.

The technique utilized by Project 8, CRES, captures the microwave radiation emitted by newborn electrons as they spiral around in a magnetic field during beta decay. By analyzing the missing energy in this process, the researchers can determine the upper limits of the neutrino’s mass.

This innovative method has never been used before to measure tritium beta decays and place constraints on neutrino mass. Talia Weiss and Christine Claessens, members of the Project 8 team, performed the final analyses that established these limits.

Project 8’s pioneering approach has the potential to unlock a deeper understanding of the early evolution of the universe, as neutrinos played a crucial role during this period. Further advancements and scaling up of this technique could lead to a groundbreaking breakthrough in determining the elusive neutrino’s mass.

سرچینې:
– Physical Review Letters: [source]
– Pacific Northwest National Laboratory: [source1]
– Yale University: [source2]
– University of Washington: [source3]

By رابرټ اندریو

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د انسان اوږو او خنثی حرکت څنګه د ونې له ښکته کیدو څخه رامینځته شوی

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

نوي شواهد په Exoplanet K2-18b کې د اوبو لپاره احتمالي وړاندیز کوي

Sep 13، 2023 Mampho Brescia
ساینس

حیرانوونکې کشف د قطبي حلقوي کهکشانونو نوي لیدونه څرګندوي

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو

تا یاد کړ

تکنالوژي

د iOS 17 او macOS سونوم په زړه پورې ب featuresو سپړنه

Sep 13، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
تکنالوژي

د سپتمبر 13 لپاره د BGMI ریډیم کوډونه: د جګړې ډګرونو ګرځنده هند لپاره په زړه پوري جایزې ترلاسه کړئ

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
خبرونه

Acer XV242F: یو نوی 540Hz لوبو مانیټر بازار ته راځي

Sep 13، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
خبرونه

د آی فون 15 پرو: قیمت او شتون

Sep 13، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها