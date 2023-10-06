د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

The Hubble Tension: New Method for Measuring Cosmic Expansion Proposed

Byرابرټ اندریو

Oct 6، 2023
According to a recent study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, a team of astrophysicists from the Niels Bohr Institute has proposed a novel method for measuring the expansion of the universe. This comes in response to the ongoing disagreement between different measurement techniques, known as the “Hubble Tension”. Currently, estimates of the rate of cosmic expansion, or the Hubble Constant, differ depending on the method used.

The researchers suggest that by observing colliding neutron stars, also known as kilonovae, scientists can obtain consistent measurements of the Hubble Constant. Previous studies have discovered that kilonovae produce a remarkably symmetrical explosion, which allows for accurate distance measurements. By comparing the observed luminosity of kilonovae with the amount of light that reaches Earth, astronomers can calculate the distance to galaxies containing these celestial events. This provides a new and independent method for determining these distances and resolving the Hubble Tension.

The research was led by astrophysicists from the Cosmic Dawn Center and the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, along with researchers from various international institutions. They applied their proposed method to a kilonova observed in 2017 and obtained a Hubble Constant calculation closer to the value derived from the Cosmic Microwave Background method.

Uncertainties in measuring the Hubble Constant have been a subject of debate in the astrophysical community. The discrepancy between measurements has led scientists to question the accuracy of the methods used, raising the possibility of systematic bias or the involvement of early Dark Energy. The proposed method using kilonovae presents a promising approach to resolving this tension and obtaining more accurate measurements of cosmic expansion.

Overall, this study offers a new perspective on the measurement of cosmic expansion and addresses the ongoing crisis in cosmology. By observing colliding neutron stars, astronomers aim to obtain consistent measurements of the Hubble Constant and bring clarity to this important aspect of our understanding of the universe.

سرچینې:
– “Crisis in Cosmology” article
– Study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics

