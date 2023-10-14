د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

د چندریان-4 ماموریت: د قمري جنوبي قطب سپړنه

Byګابریل بوتا

Oct 14، 2023
د چندریان-4 ماموریت: د قمري جنوبي قطب سپړنه

India and Japan have partnered on a significant lunar exploration mission known as the Chandrayaan-4 mission, also referred to as the LUPEX project. This collaborative effort between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aims to launch in 2026 with specific objectives in mind.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is to explore the lunar south pole. This region of the moon is of great interest to scientists as it is believed to contain water. The mission will focus on investigating the presence of water near the moon’s south pole.

To achieve this objective, ISRO will be responsible for constructing the moon lander, while JAXA will oversee the mission launch and provide the lunar rover. The rover will be equipped with scientific instruments to autonomously search for water and even drill into the lunar surface to collect samples for analysis.

The presence of water on the moon is of great significance for future lunar exploration and potential human settlements. Water can be used for various purposes, such as drinking, irrigation, and even as a source of oxygen for life support systems. By exploring the lunar south pole and investigating the presence of water, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will contribute valuable data to our understanding of the moon and its resources.

This collaborative effort between India and Japan showcases the spirit of international cooperation in space exploration. By combining their expertise and resources, both countries aim to achieve groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in lunar exploration.

سرچینې:
– Image Source: Pexels
– ISRO (د هند د فضايي څېړنو اداره)

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

ناسا ځمکې ته نږدې اسټروایډ کشف کړ

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

د نهه سیارې لپاره پراسرار لټون: حقیقت یا افسانه؟

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

بلیک هول ته نږدې د ځوان ستوري کلستر د ستوري جوړښت تیوري ننګوي

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

ناسا ځمکې ته نږدې اسټروایډ کشف کړ

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د نهه سیارې لپاره پراسرار لټون: حقیقت یا افسانه؟

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

بلیک هول ته نږدې د ځوان ستوري کلستر د ستوري جوړښت تیوري ننګوي

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د شمالي یارک مورز ملي پارک کې د تیاره اسمان فرینج فستیوال کې د شپې اسمان وپلټئ

Oct 16، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها