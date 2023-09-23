د کولمو مایکروبونو او کنکال روغتیا ترمینځ اړیکه

د ښار ژوند

ساینس

Byرابرټ اندریو

Sep 23، 2023
A new study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology suggests that certain gut microbes may play a role in skeletal health. Referred to as “osteomicrobiology,” this emerging field aims to understand the connection between the gut microbiome and bone health, potentially leading to interventions that improve bone density.

The study, led by researchers from Hebrew SeniorLife and the Marcus Institute for Aging Research, utilized data from the Framingham Third Generation Study and the Osteoporotic fractures in Men study. By analyzing high-resolution images of the arm and leg, the researchers sought to identify factors that could be modified to promote skeletal health.

The findings showed that two specific types of bacteria, Akkermansia and Clostridiales bacterium DTU089, were associated with negative impacts on bone health in older adults. Akkermansia has been previously linked to obesity, while DTU089 has been found more frequently in individuals with lower physical activity and protein intake. This is significant because protein intake and physical activity are known to affect skeletal health.

The study also highlighted patterns suggesting that certain microbes could influence changes in bone size as individuals age. However, it is still unclear whether these bacterial organisms directly impact skeletal health. Future studies will be needed to gain a deeper understanding of the relationship between specific bacterial species and skeletal integrity.

If confirmed by additional research, this knowledge could potentially open the door to interventions that target the gut microbiome to improve bone health. For instance, identifying functional pathways influenced by these bacteria may offer insights into the underlying mechanisms that impact skeletal health.

Collaborators from various institutions, including Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health, Oregon Health and Sciences University, BIDMC, Minneapolis and Palo Alto VA Health Care System, University of Minnesota, University of Pittsburgh, Stanford University, and Emory University, contributed to this retrospective cohort study.

– Okoro, P. C., et al. (2023) A two-cohort study on the association between the gut microbiota and bone density, microarchitecture, and strength. Frontiers in Endocrinology. doi.org/10.3389/fendo.2023.1237727.

