Passionate astronomers and observers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are making plans to travel to the United States to witness the upcoming annular solar eclipse, commonly known as the ‘ring of fire’ eclipse. The eclipse, which will occur on October 14, will not be visible in the Arab region.

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon moves in front of the sun, partially covering it and creating a magnificent ring of unfiltered sunlight known as the annulus. Dubai Astronomy Group CEO Hasan Al Hariri explained that the eclipse will be visible in the US, particularly in the west coast, the Caribbean, and South America. It is expected to be one of the longest and clearest eclipses in recent years.

To ensure a safe observation of the astronomical event, it is essential to use appropriate protective eyewear. The duration of visibility varies depending on the location along the eclipse’s path, ranging from slightly over a minute to nearly five minutes.

Although the eclipse will not be visible in the UAE, the Dubai Astronomy Group plans to stream the event live on their YouTube channel and other social media platforms. This will allow skywatchers from around the world to witness the unique phenomenon.

The last annular eclipse visible in the UAE took place in December 2019, while the event prior to that occurred 172 years ago. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon aligns directly between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet. An annular eclipse, unlike a total eclipse, does not completely conceal the moon and creates the impression of a dark disk surrounded by a glowing ring.

The annular solar eclipse is set to begin in Oregon at 12.13pm EDT (8.13pm UAE time) and will exit the United States at around 1.03pm EDT. It will then continue southeastward toward Central and South America. In Washington, the partial eclipse will commence at noon on October 14, reaching its peak at 1.19pm EDT, with approximately 30 percent of the sun’s disk obscured by the moon. The eclipse will conclude at 2.39pm EDT.

This celestial event will capture the attention of astronomers and skywatchers worldwide, with the participation of NASA and various astronomical societies in North and South America. It will also serve as a preparation for another full eclipse set to take place in the US next year in April.

Source: Khaleej Times, Dubai Astronomy Group