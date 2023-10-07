Bumblebees Use Clever Strategy to Fight Off Asian Hornets, Study Finds

A new study by scientists at the University of Exeter has revealed that bumblebees have developed a successful method for defending themselves against Asian hornets. The researchers discovered that when attacked, buff-tailed bumblebees drop to the ground, causing the hornets to lose their grip and giving the bees an opportunity to fight back. The bumblebees either raise their sting and tussle with the hornet until it gives up or successfully dislodge it. The study observed over 120 such attacks and found that the bumblebees were able to fend off the hornets every time.

According to Thomas O’Shea-Wheller, a researcher at the University of Exeter, this defensive response of dropping to the ground appears to be more successful than the methods employed by honey bees, which often struggle to escape once grappled in the air. However, despite the bumblebees’ strategic fighting, colonies in areas with high numbers of Asian hornets showed reduced growth rates, indicating that the hornets still have a negative impact.

Asian hornets are invasive species causing havoc in Europe and pose a threat to the bee populations in the UK. These hornets prey on a variety of insects, including honey bees, but their impact on other pollinators, such as bumblebees, is not well understood. The study sheds light on their interactions with bumblebees, revealing the surprising finding that the hornets were entirely unsuccessful in their attacks on the bumblebees.

The research team placed commercially reared bumblebee colonies in different locations in Spain with varying Asian hornet densities. However, it is still unclear why colonies in areas with higher hornet densities experienced slower growth.

Further research is needed to fully understand the impact of Asian hornets on bumblebee populations. The study was funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

