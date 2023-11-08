د AI سره د چاپیریال بدلون موندلو په اړه یو ځانګړی لید

Using innovative AI analysis, scientists have developed a groundbreaking method referred to as a “biodiversity time machine.” This revolutionary approach enables them to detect and study a century’s worth of pollution levels, extreme weather events, and increasing temperatures, shedding light on the long-term environmental changes in a freshwater lake.

In a collaborative effort between the University of Birmingham and Goethe University in Frankfurt, researchers utilized sediment samples from the bottom of a lake in Denmark to create a comprehensive library of biodiversity, chemical pollution, and climate change data spanning 100 years. The lake’s well-documented history of water quality fluctuations made it an ideal natural experiment for this study.

Through AI analysis, the team uncovered a continuous record of biological and environmental changes over time preserved in the sediment samples. By examining genetic material left behind by diverse organisms, known as environmental DNA, the researchers gained valuable insights into the evolving freshwater community.

The study revealed that pollutants like insecticides and fungicides, as well as a rise in minimum temperatures, had the most detrimental impact on biodiversity levels. However, the AI analysis also indicated a positive trajectory in recent years, with water quality improving as the surrounding agricultural land use declined.

Although the overall biodiversity has shown signs of recovery, the returning communities are not identical to those present during the initial (semi)pristine phase. This discrepancy raises concerns since different species play unique roles in delivering ecosystem services, and their inability to reestablish in specific areas can hinder the reinstatement of crucial services.

The research underscores the potentially irreversible nature of biodiversity loss due to pollution and warming temperatures. It serves as a reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve the planet’s biodiversity to prevent further losses.

Moving forward, the scientists intend to expand their AI analysis to encompass multiple lakes in England and Wales. This broader study aims to validate and generalize the observed patterns of pollution and climate change’s influence on lake biodiversity.

The application of AI-based approaches in understanding past drivers of biodiversity loss holds significant promise. As more data becomes available, more sophisticated AI models can be constructed to enhance predictions of the causes and potential mitigation strategies for biodiversity loss.

Article sourced from Phys.org

ډیری پوښتل شوي پوښتنې (FAQ)

What is a biodiversity time machine?

A biodiversity time machine is a novel method that utilizes AI analysis to analyze historical data and reconstruct changes in biodiversity, pollution levels, and climate over an extended period. It provides valuable insights into the long-term impacts of environmental changes.

How does AI analysis contribute to the study of biodiversity?

AI analysis aids scientists in processing and interpreting vast amounts of data more efficiently, allowing them to identify the factors that significantly impact biodiversity. It enables researchers to uncover hidden patterns and make more accurate predictions about the health and future of ecosystems.

What factors have caused the most damage to biodiversity levels?

The study revealed that pollutants such as insecticides and fungicides, alongside rising minimum temperatures, have had the most detrimental effects on biodiversity levels. These factors highlight the urgent need for effective regulation and mitigation strategies.

Can biodiversity loss due to pollution and temperature rise be reversed?

While overall biodiversity may show signs of recovery, the study indicates that the returning communities are not exactly identical to their original state. This suggests that certain species may be permanently lost. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize biodiversity protection measures to prevent further irreversible losses.

What are the future research plans regarding AI analysis and lake biodiversity?

The researchers plan to expand the AI analysis to include multiple lakes in England and Wales. This broader study aims to validate the observed patterns of pollution and climate change on lake biodiversity, further enhancing our understanding of these complex ecosystems.

Image by Niamh Eastwood and Professor Luisa Orsini