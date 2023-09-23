د ښار ژوند

په پاریس کې د ۱۵۰ میلیونو کلن نادر ډیناسور کنکال لیلام ته وړاندې شو

Byرابرټ اندریو

Sep 23، 2023
A highly unique and exceptionally well-preserved dinosaur skeleton named Barry is set to be auctioned in Paris next month. The Camptosaurus, standing at two meters tall and measuring five meters long, originates from the late Jurassic period, making it approximately 150 million years old. As a member of the Iguanodontidae family of herbivores, Barry is one of the earliest dinosaur groups ever discovered.

Originally discovered in Wyoming in the 1990s, this rare find underwent meticulous restoration work by palaeontologist Barry James, after whom it was named. The Italian laboratory Zoic, which acquired the skeleton last year, also conducted additional restoration efforts. Alexandre Giquello of the renowned Paris auction house Drouot describes the specimen as “extremely well-preserved,” with over 80 percent of the skeleton consisting of original bone. The skull alone remains more than 90 percent intact.

Dinosaur remains are highly coveted in the art market, and only a few sales of such specimens occur worldwide each year. Barry’s estimated auction price is up to €1.2 million ($A1.9 million). While some experts express concerns about private collectors not providing proper care and public access to dinosaur skeletons, others believe that privately owned specimens will eventually become accessible to the public.

Barry’s auction offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of prehistoric history that is guaranteed to captivate and intrigue. As a highly sought-after and meticulously restored dinosaur skeleton, it is expected to fetch millions of dollars in the upcoming auction.

