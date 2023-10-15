د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

د لمریز لمریز خړون ستوري ستوري او ستورپوهان خوښوي

Byويکي سټاوروپولو

Oct 15، 2023
د لمریز لمریز خړون ستوري ستوري او ستورپوهان خوښوي

Stargazers and astronomers were treated to a stunning celestial event recently – an annular solar eclipse. This cosmic phenomenon could be seen in parts of the US, Mexico, and South and Central America. While US residents had the chance to witness at least a partial eclipse, those within the path of annularity were able to see the full “ring of fire” effect.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most of the Sun’s light but leaving a thin ring, or annulus, visible. This type of eclipse is quite rare, as it only happens when the Moon is at its furthest point from Earth. Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, described the annular solar eclipse as a “really cool thing to see.”

The path of the October 14 annular solar eclipse stretched across a wide area. It began in Oregon at 09:13 local time and passed through several states before reaching Texas at 12:03 local time. From there, it was visible across Central and northern South America. Sky-gazers were reminded to protect their eyes while observing the eclipse, using solar viewing glasses rather than regular sunglasses.

The next annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021, and will be visible in parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. This upcoming celestial event will surely captivate the attention of stargazers and astronomers once again.

سرچینې:
– The British Broadcasting Corporation
– ناسا

By ويکي سټاوروپولو

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

ناسا ځمکې ته نږدې اسټروایډ کشف کړ

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

د نهه سیارې لپاره پراسرار لټون: حقیقت یا افسانه؟

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

بلیک هول ته نږدې د ځوان ستوري کلستر د ستوري جوړښت تیوري ننګوي

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

ناسا ځمکې ته نږدې اسټروایډ کشف کړ

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د نهه سیارې لپاره پراسرار لټون: حقیقت یا افسانه؟

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

بلیک هول ته نږدې د ځوان ستوري کلستر د ستوري جوړښت تیوري ننګوي

Oct 16، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د شمالي یارک مورز ملي پارک کې د تیاره اسمان فرینج فستیوال کې د شپې اسمان وپلټئ

Oct 16، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها