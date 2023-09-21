د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

AlphaMissense: د غلطۍ ډولونو وړاندوینې لپاره د AI نوی ماډل

Byګابریل بوتا

Sep 21، 2023
AlphaMissense: د غلطۍ ډولونو وړاندوینې لپاره د AI نوی ماډل

Researchers have developed a groundbreaking AI model called AlphaMissense, which accurately predicts and characterizes the pathogenicity of human proteome-wide missense variants at the single amino acid substitution level. This model is an adaptation of the highly accurate protein structuring model, AlphaFold (AF), with additional architectural modifications.

Missense variants are genetic changes that affect proteins by altering the amino acid sequence. While only a small percentage of these variants have been classified as pathogenic or benign, accurately predicting their functions is crucial for understanding diseases and developing targeted therapies. However, existing predictive models have limitations that hinder their effectiveness in precisely determining the significance of these variants.

AlphaMissense overcomes these challenges by incorporating AlphaFold’s ability to understand multiple sequence alignments (MSAs) and learn evolutionary constraints from related sequences. The model is trained with weak labels, such as benign variants and hypothetical pathogenic variants, to mitigate human curation biases. It outperforms existing models trained on clinical databases and shows significant improvements in predicting pathogenicity within specific disease-associated genes.

One of the noteworthy features of AlphaMissense is its ability to capture differences in the effect of individual variants within evolutionarily constrained domains. The model also takes into account protein structure and amino acid distributions, making predictions consistent with known biological principles.

To validate the accuracy of AlphaMissense, the researchers conducted extensive testing on missense variants from the ClinVar database. The model achieved a high area under the receiver operator curve (auROC) and demonstrated superior performance compared to other models.

The release of AlphaMissense provides invaluable resources for the research community, including missense variant predictions, gene-level pathogenicity predictions, and predictions for all possible missense variants and amino acid substitutions. These resources will facilitate further investigations into the functional significance of missense variants and contribute to advancements in genetic research.

Overall, AlphaMissense represents a significant breakthrough in predicting missense variant effects and has the potential to enhance our understanding of genetic diseases and improve clinical diagnostics and therapies.

سرچینې:

– Article: [Title and URL of the source article]
– AlphaMissense study: [Journal reference]

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

په فضا سفر کې د انسان روغتیا لپاره خطرونه او حلونه

Sep 23، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو
ساینس

د ورېښمو د ورېښمو د ژېنتيکي بدلون په واسطه ترکیب شوی

Sep 23، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

د NASA OSIRIS-REx کیپسول په بریالیتوب سره ځمکې ته د استرایډ نمونې بیرته راستنیږي

Sep 23، 2023 Mampho Brescia

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

په فضا سفر کې د انسان روغتیا لپاره خطرونه او حلونه

Sep 23، 2023 ويکي سټاوروپولو 0 ها
ساینس

د ورېښمو د ورېښمو د ژېنتيکي بدلون په واسطه ترکیب شوی

Sep 23، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د NASA OSIRIS-REx کیپسول په بریالیتوب سره ځمکې ته د استرایډ نمونې بیرته راستنیږي

Sep 23، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها
ساینس

چونګښې د شاخص ډولونو په توګه: د کولمبیا سپټ شوي چونګښو حرکتونه او بقا تعقیب کول ترڅو د لیږد کمولو مطالعه وکړي

Sep 23، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها