د ښار ژوند

د نوي ټیکنالوژۍ او د AI ځواک افشا کول

ساینس

ایا ملټي ویټامینونه په لویانو کې حافظه ښه کولی شي؟

Byګابریل بوتا

Oct 11، 2023
ایا ملټي ویټامینونه په لویانو کې حافظه ښه کولی شي؟

Recent studies are challenging the notion that multivitamins are useless. In fact, research is starting to suggest that older adults may actually benefit from taking them, particularly in terms of memory improvement.

A neuroscientist who specializes in studying aging brains was convinced to start taking a multivitamin after reviewing the data.

This shift in opinion is significant because multivitamins have long been considered ineffective and unnecessary by many doctors. However, the emerging evidence shows that certain nutrients found in these supplements may have a positive impact on cognitive function, particularly in older adults.

Memory decline is a common concern for aging individuals, and finding effective interventions is crucial. While a healthy diet can provide many essential nutrients, older adults may still benefit from the additional support provided by multivitamins.

It is important to note that multivitamins should not be seen as a replacement for a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep are all crucial components of overall cognitive health. However, incorporating a multivitamin into one’s routine may offer additional support in maintaining and improving memory function.

As with any supplement, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a multivitamin regimen, as individual needs and potential interactions with medications can vary.

سرچینې:

– Source article: “Multivitamins have a reputation among doctors as useless.”

– Neuroscientist study on aging brains

By ګابریل بوتا

اړوند پوسټ

ساینس

د فضا وروسته ژوند: د جاذبې سره سمون او د ریکارډ ماتول

Oct 14، 2023 رابرټ اندریو
ساینس

د ناسا سایکي سپوږمکۍ د فلزي استرایډ ته د ماموریت په لور روانه شوه

Oct 14، 2023 ګابریل بوتا
ساینس

د هوا په شرایطو باندې د لمر ختلو اغیزې

Oct 14، 2023 رابرټ اندریو

تا یاد کړ

ساینس

د فضا وروسته ژوند: د جاذبې سره سمون او د ریکارډ ماتول

Oct 14، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د ناسا سایکي سپوږمکۍ د فلزي استرایډ ته د ماموریت په لور روانه شوه

Oct 14، 2023 ګابریل بوتا 0 ها
ساینس

د هوا په شرایطو باندې د لمر ختلو اغیزې

Oct 14، 2023 رابرټ اندریو 0 ها
ساینس

د ناسا سایکي سپوږمکۍ فلزي استرایډ ته سفر پیلوي

Oct 14، 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 ها