ساینس

ځمکې ته د لویو ستورو رارسیدل اندیښنې راپورته کوي

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 2، 2023
ځمکې ته د لویو ستورو رارسیدل اندیښنې راپورته کوي

Asteroids are objects of great interest to space scientists due to their potential threat to Earth. These space rocks, which follow specific orbits, can collide with our planet and cause global destruction. While most asteroids are found in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars, some come close to Earth, raising concerns about potential impacts.

NASA, in its efforts to protect Earth from asteroid threats, closely monitors these space rocks using advanced ground and space-based instruments and observatories. This includes NEOWISE, ALMA, Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey, which provide detailed information about the size and characteristics of these asteroids.

Of particular concern is the upcoming visit of asteroid 349507 (2008 QY) to Earth. This enormous asteroid, measuring about 2200 feet wide, is expected to come within 6.32 million kilometers of our planet. Its relative velocity is estimated to be a frightening 75,457 kilometers per hour. This asteroid belongs to the Apollo family and was first observed in 1989. Its last known sighting was earlier this year.

According to NASA, an asteroid is classified as potentially hazardous if it exceeds a width of 492 feet. With a width of 2200 feet, asteroid 349507 (2008 QY) surpasses this threshold, causing significant concern. However, current projections indicate that it will safely pass by Earth without posing any danger.

While scientists continue to monitor and study asteroids, it is crucial to stay informed about potential threats from space. As technology progresses, we gain a better understanding of these cosmic objects and can take necessary precautions to protect our planet from possible impacts.

