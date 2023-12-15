د 2024 لپاره د لوی راکټ پیلونه ترتیب شوي: ولکان او نیو ګلین

In the world of rocket launches, 2023 has been a remarkable year for debuts. Both SpaceX’s Starship and Japan’s H3 took to the skies for the first time. Looking ahead to 2024, there are some major rocket debuts to look forward to, including United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan and Blue Origin’s highly anticipated New Glenn.

United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan is now scheduled to make its debut in January 2024. This rocket is expected to be a game-changer, offering greater efficiency and flexibility compared to its predecessors. Vulcan will utilize Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines, providing enhanced performance and the capability to lift heavy payloads.

On the other hand, Blue Origin’s New Glenn has been long-awaited, and its debut is also planned for 2024. This powerful rocket is designed to deliver both commercial and government payloads to space. With a reusable first stage and a massive payload fairing, New Glenn aims to compete with SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy and other heavy-lift rockets.

It’s evident that the race for space dominance is heating up, with both United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin striving to revolutionize the industry. These rocket debuts mark a significant milestone in space exploration and commercial launch capabilities.

In other news, there have been some setbacks in the rocket industry. Avio, the Italian rocket-maker, recently faced a major challenge when they lost track of propellant tanks crucial for the final launch of Europe’s Vega rocket. Although a plan is in place to address the issue, it will result in a delay of several months. Lost tanks in a landfill? It’s hard to believe how such critical rocket hardware could be misplaced.

Meanwhile, Chinese launch startup Landspace has successfully sent satellites into orbit using its methane-fueled Zhuque 2 rocket. This achievement makes Zhuque 2 the first-ever methane-fueled orbital rocket. Landspace’s next endeavor, the Zhuque 3 rocket, aims to rival SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and will have a reusable first stage.

Lastly, Northrop Grumman has test-fired a new solid rocket motor, the SMART Demo, which showcases innovative technologies and materials, including 3D printing techniques. This test is the first step towards improving solid rocket motor production efficiency and addressing supply chain concerns.

As the rocket industry continues to evolve, we can expect more exciting developments and breakthroughs in the coming years. The race to conquer space is on, and these major rocket debuts are just the beginning.