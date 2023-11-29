A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from the American Chemical Society has reshaped our understanding of the origins of life’s essential building blocks. Contrary to traditional belief, the study reveals that carbamic acid, a simple amino acid, may have formed in the icy environments near newborn stars or planets, challenging the notion that these building blocks exclusively originated on early Earth.

The study suggests that rather than emerging in the oceans of our planet, prebiotic molecules that played a crucial role in the development of life could have been birthed in the extreme cold of interstellar ices. These interstellar ices, composed of water and various gases, exist in the frigid realms of space and could have been the source of life’s building blocks.

Previously, it was widely accepted that amino acids, which are vital for the existence of life, were either produced through reactions on prebiotic Earth or brought to our planet by meteorites. However, the origins and formation period of these fundamental building blocks remained a mystery.

To unravel this mystery, the research team led by Ralf Kaiser and Agnes Chang conducted experiments to simulate the conditions in interstellar ices. They created model ices using ammonia and carbon dioxide and observed their chemical reactions as they gradually warmed on a silver substrate. Using advanced Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, they successfully detected the formation of carbamic acid and ammonium carbamate at incredibly low temperatures.

These findings indicate that the precursors to complex amino acids could have formed during the earliest and coldest phases of star development. Instead of being confined to early Earth, these molecules may have been present as raw materials in solar systems, including our own, and later delivered to our planet by comets or meteorites.

The implications of this study extend beyond our understanding of life’s origins. The research opens up new possibilities for deep space exploration, suggesting that instruments like the James Webb Space Telescope could be utilized to search for these prebiotic molecules in distant star-forming regions, providing further insights into the mystery of life’s beginnings.

سرچینې:

– American Chemical Society: https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/newsreleases/2021/june/a-new-path-to-our-primordial-past.html