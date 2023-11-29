NASA د تلیس ایلینیا فضا او ASI سره همکاري کوي ترڅو د ارټیمیس ماموریت لپاره د قمري اډه جوړه کړي

NASA is moving forward with plans to establish a permanent base on the Moon as part of its Artemis mission. In a historic collaboration, the space agency has joined forces with France’s Thales Alenia Space and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) to develop the Multi-Purpose Habitat (MPH), a crucial component of the Artemis program.

The dream of a lunar base has long been a staple in science fiction, captivating audiences in movies and TV shows. However, NASA is now making significant progress towards turning this fictional concept into reality. The MPH is designed to support sustained human presence on the lunar surface, enabling astronauts to conduct scientific experiments, test new technologies, and explore potential risks.

Thales Alenia Space and ASI have been working closely with NASA on this ambitious project since 2020. They have successfully passed NASA’s Element Initiation Review, leading to Thales Alenia Space taking on the responsibility of further developing the lunar base. The company’s technical and organizational capabilities have been vital in overcoming the challenges associated with this endeavor.

The MPH, depicted in an image released by Thales Alenia Space, features a cylindrical design equipped with telescopic legs and solar arrays. While specific details are limited, the pressurized module is estimated to be approximately 33 feet (10 meters) in length. It will serve as a starting point for Artemis astronauts, accommodating up to four individuals at a time.

The project’s next crucial milestone is the Mission Concept Review in the first quarter of 2024. This review will pave the way for the development of critical technologies required for extended lunar stays. Thales Alenia Space’s responsibilities include forming an industrial consortium to advance the project into implementation.

This collaborative effort between international space agencies signals a significant step towards the realization of lunar bases. What was once confined to the realm of science fiction is now becoming a promising reality, bringing humanity closer to a long-envisioned presence on the Moon.

پرله پسې پوښتنې:

What is the Artemis mission?

The Artemis mission is NASA’s initiative to send astronauts back to the Moon with the goal of establishing a sustainable presence and paving the way for future human missions to Mars. Who are the key collaborators in building the lunar base?

NASA is partnering with Thales Alenia Space, a French aerospace company, and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) to develop the Multi-Purpose Habitat (MPH), an essential component of the lunar base for the Artemis mission. What is the purpose of the lunar base?

The lunar base will serve as a starting point for Artemis astronauts, allowing them to conduct scientific experiments, test new technologies, and explore potential risks associated with prolonged stays on the Moon. د پروژې لپاره مهال ویش څه دی؟

While specific deployment timelines were not provided, the lunar module is not expected to reach the Moon’s surface before the 2030s. The Mission Concept Review, a crucial milestone, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. Does Thales Alenia Space have other projects related to lunar exploration?

Yes, Thales Alenia Space is also working on developing three pressurized modules for the Lunar Gateway, a planned space station that will orbit the Moon.