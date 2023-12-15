فضایي ډبرې د ځمکې له لارې تیریږي ، نوي کشفونه شوي

لنډيز:

As we near the end of 2023, new data from the Minor Planet Center reveals that a total of 2,818 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered this year. These numbers continue to highlight the increasing frequency at which space rocks are passing by our planet. Furthermore, the NASA has discovered a total of 33,884 near-Earth asteroids to date. While some of these asteroids pose a minimal risk, there are others that scientists are closely monitoring due to their potential impact on Earth.

Newly Discovered Asteroids Approaching Earth:

1. Asteroid 2023 XZ11, approximately the size of an airplane, is expected to pass by Earth at a distance of about 1,410,000 km.

2. Asteroid 2023 WV23, also the size of an airplane, is projected to fly past Earth at a distance of around 1,990,000 km.

3. Asteroid 2023 XY2, similar to the size of an airplane, will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of approximately 3,700,000 km.

4. Asteroid 2023 XL4, about the size of an airplane, will pass by Earth at a distance of nearly 4,380,000 km.

5. Asteroid 2023 XU12, the size of a house, is expected to have its closest encounter with Earth at a distance of about 4,860,000 km.

Most Dangerous Asteroids:

According to NASA, the five most dangerous asteroids currently tracked in the solar system are:

1. Bennu: Considered the greatest risk, Bennu has a 0.037% likelihood of impacting Earth on September 24, 2182.

2. 29075 (1950 DA): Often referred to as the “second-riskiest object,” this asteroid has a 0.0029% chance of impacting Earth on March 16, 2880.

3. 2023 TL4: Estimated to have a 0.00055% chance of striking Earth on October 10, 2119.

4. 2007 FT3: Classified as a “lost asteroid,” its last sighting was in 2007. NASA predicts a 0.0000096% chance of impact on March 3, 2030.

5. 1979 XB: With no sightings in approximately 40 years, this asteroid has a 0.000055% chance of striking Earth on December 14, 2113.

Noteworthy Near-Earth Asteroids in 2023:

1. Asteroid (139622) 2001 QQ142, the size of the Vatican City, safely passed by Earth on December 6, 2023, at a distance of 5,520,500 km. It is expected to return in 2045.

2. Asteroid 2023 BU, the size of a box truck, had a close encounter with Earth in January, passing over the southern tip of South America at just 2,200 miles.

3. Asteroid 2023 NT1, measuring up to 60 meters in size, was discovered on July 15. Traveling at an estimated speed of 86,000 km/h, it entered a radius of 60,000 miles from Earth.

As scientists continue to monitor and discover near-Earth asteroids, it is crucial to understand their potential impact on our planet and implement appropriate measures for planetary defense.