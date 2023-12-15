The Sahara Desert, known for its barren and arid landscape, was once a lush, green savannah teeming with life. Scientists have discovered that the transformation of the Sahara into a desert is not a permanent state, but rather a cyclic occurrence that happens approximately every 21,000 years. This intriguing revelation sheds light on the sensitivity of the Sahara to changes in the climate and offers insight into the implications of present-day climate change.

Through extensive research and modeling, a team of climate modellers and anthropologists has identified the cause behind the greening of the Sahara. Changes in the Earth’s orbital precession, the slight wobbling of the planet as it rotates, played a significant role in this transformation. The wobbling of the Earth’s axis resulted in the Northern Hemisphere getting closer to the sun during summer months, causing warmer temperatures and increased moisture retention in the air. This led to the strengthening of the West African Monsoon system and the northward shift of the African rainbelt. The Sahara experienced increased rainfall, which facilitated the spread of vegetation and the establishment of savannah and wooded grasslands across the desert.

Interestingly, these cyclic humid periods in north Africa coincide with variations in Earth’s orbit known as Milankovitch cycles. These cycles include eccentricity, obliquity, and precession, each affecting the amount of energy the Earth receives from the sun. The precession cycle, which occurs every 21,000 years, appears to be the dominant driver of the Sahara’s greening. During warmer Northern Hemisphere summers, the increase in rainfall initiated the humid phase, enabling the expansion of vegetation across the region.

However, the study reveals that the humid periods did not occur during the ice ages, when the polar regions were covered by large glacial ice sheets. The cooling effect of these ice sheets counteracted the influence of precession and suppressed the expansion of the African monsoon system. This correlation between the presence of ice sheets and the absence of humid periods highlights a significant connection between high latitude and tropical regions.

Understanding the historical climate changes in the Sahara is crucial for comprehending the current implications of climate change driven by human activities. As temperatures continue to rise, there is a possibility of enhancing the strength of the monsoon system, which would impact both local and global ecosystems. Furthermore, the sensitivity of the Sahara and its role as a gate for species dispersal between North and sub-Saharan Africa emphasizes the influence of Earth’s orbit on biodiversity patterns. This research offers a valuable perspective on the dynamic nature of the Sahara and its ecological significance throughout history.