Wahoo i Zwift ogłaszają zmiany w trenerze Turbo, tworząc wyjątkową pozycję rynkową

Wahoo and Zwift, two leading brands in the cycling industry, have made significant adjustments to their turbo trainer ranges, marking an intriguing development in their relationship. In a connected move, Wahoo has announced permanent price cuts for its Kickr Core and Kickr Snap turbo trainers, offering customers more affordable options for indoor training.

Previously priced at £699, the Kickr Core is now available for £449.99 as a standalone product, matching the price of Zwift’s Hub, a smart trainer that was at the center of a patent infringement court case between the two brands in 2022. Additionally, Wahoo is offering the Kickr Core bundled with a year’s subscription to Zwift for £549.99, offering an enticing package for those looking to enhance their indoor training experience.

Zwift, on the other hand, has removed the Zwift Hub Classic from its store, leaving only the Hub One smart trainer available for purchase. This move, confirmed as permanent by Zwift, allows the brand to streamline its product offerings and focus on the Hub One, which comes with the innovative Cog and Click kit. The Click is a wireless Bluetooth two-button shifter that provides virtual shifting with adjustable resistance, enhancing the indoor cycling experience.

With the removal of the Hub Classic, it is clear that both Wahoo and Zwift are carving out unique market positions. The Kickr Core and the Hub One will coexist in the market, offering customers distinct options without direct competition between the brands.

To further strengthen their partnership, Zwift will also sell the Wahoo Kickr Core on its website, expanding its availability across various markets. Customers in the USA, UK, EU, and Canada can expect to find the Kickr Core on Zwift’s e-commerce platform, with availability in Australia and Japan coming soon.

In conclusion, the recent adjustments to Wahoo and Zwift’s turbo trainer ranges create an intriguing market dynamic. As both brands continue to innovate and collaborate, cyclists can expect an enhanced indoor cycling experience with more affordable and technologically advanced options to choose from.

Najczęściej zadawane pytania (FAQ)

1. What are turbo trainers?

Turbo trainers are devices used by cyclists to convert their regular bikes into stationary indoor training equipment. These trainers allow cyclists to simulate outdoor riding conditions and train indoors.

2. What is Zwift?

Zwift is a popular online training platform that blends virtual reality and multiplayer gaming to provide a unique indoor cycling experience. It allows cyclists to ride and compete with others in a virtual world.

3. What is the Kickr Core?

The Kickr Core is a smart trainer produced by Wahoo. It offers cyclists a realistic and immersive indoor training experience by replicating the feeling of riding on the road.

4. What is the Hub One?

The Hub One is a smart trainer developed by Zwift. It is part of Zwift’s lineup of innovative indoor cycling products and features the Cog and Click kit, which enhances the shifting experience during indoor rides.