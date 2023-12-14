Nowy osobisty asystent dla właścicieli telefonów Pixel już w przygotowaniu

According to recent reports, Google is developing a new AI-powered personal assistant called Pixie for its Pixel phone owners. This innovative technology is expected to provide a more personalized and efficient user experience for Pixel users.

While limited information is available about Pixie’s capabilities, it is speculated to be a localized assistant that runs directly on the device, eliminating the need for cloud-based supercomputers. This development aligns with Google’s previous announcement of Gemini and Gemini Nano, which lay the groundwork for this new assistant.

Pixie’s potential functionalities include answering user inquiries, analyzing app data, and managing various settings on the phone. With these features, Pixel users can expect a seamlessly integrated and intuitive assistant that caters to their unique needs.

Though no release date has been confirmed, industry insiders predict that Pixie could be introduced at Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, in 2024. Initial availability is expected on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, with subsequent compatibility for older Pixel models anticipated by the winter of 2024.

This upcoming advancement in AI demonstrates Google’s commitment to enhancing user experience and leveraging cutting-edge technology. With Pixie, Pixel users can anticipate a new level of convenience and efficiency, transforming the way they interact with their devices.

As Pixie enters the market, it is likely that other tech companies will follow suit in developing their own AI-powered personal assistants. In a world where virtual companions become the norm, the possibilities for improved productivity and seamless integration seem endless.

Stay tuned for further updates on Pixie and how it will revolutionize the personal assistant landscape for Pixel phone owners.