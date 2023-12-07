Nowy projekt robota inspirowany ślimakami może pomóc w walce z mikroplastikiem w oceanach

Microplastics pose a significant threat to our oceans, and finding effective solutions to tackle this problem is crucial. In the ongoing battle against microplastics, researchers at Cornell University have developed a unique robot design inspired by the Hawaiian apple snail.

The Hawaiian apple snail, a commonly found aquatic creature, uses its undulating foot motion to create water surface flow and capture floating food particles. Taking inspiration from this natural mechanism, the scientists created a prototype design using a 3D printer. They constructed a flexible, carpet-like sheet that undulates when powered by a rotating helical structure underneath it.

The resulting wave-like motion creates an open-air fluid pumping system capable of sucking in water and particles. This innovative design has the potential to collect microplastics in the ocean or at the water’s surface, similar to how the snail collects food particles.

Compared to a closed system with an enclosed pump, the researchers found that the open-air system was more efficient. Additionally, the snail-inspired design has the advantage of capturing particles that may be too small for current plastic collection devices such as drag nets or conveyor belts.

While the current prototype would need to be scaled up for practical use in real-world settings, it holds promise as a promising development in the fight against ocean microplastics. The researchers hope that this snail-based robot design could contribute to the growing arsenal of tools aimed at tackling this pressing environmental issue.

Understanding the impact of microplastics on ocean ecosystems and human health is an ongoing challenge. However, innovative solutions like this robot design offer hope for a cleaner and healthier future for our oceans.