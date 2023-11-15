Nowe multipleksy otwarte przez PVR INOX w Bombaju i Bhubaneswar

PVR Inox, one of India’s leading multiplex chains, recently opened two new multiplexes in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar. The company’s share price saw a 1 percent increase in early trade following the announcement.

The new multiplex at Jio World Centre in Mumbai boasts cutting-edge technology, including a 4K Laser Projection System, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, and Next-Gen 3D Screens. Meanwhile, the multiplex at Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall in Bhubaneswar features state-of-the-art theatrical solutions, including 4K Laser projection, Dolby 7.1 immersive audio, and Next-Gen 3D screens.

With these new additions, PVR Inox has expanded its presence in Western India, now operating 345 screens in 76 properties, as well as in Eastern India with 138 screens in 36 properties.

This latest launch has also solidified PVR Inox’s position as the largest multiplex network in India and Sri Lanka, with a total of 1,711 screens across 359 properties in 114 cities.

The newly opened Maison INOX multiplex at Jio World Centre offers an immersive movie-watching experience for up to 790 audiences, including 2 Insignia screens, 1 IMAX screen, and 3 regular screens. On the other hand, the 4-screen multiplex in Bhubaneswar, with a seating capacity of 682 audiences, is the first in the city to feature all 4K Laser screens.

“We are proud to open 10 screens in two different regions of our country with their unique set of audiences,” said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX Limited. “PVR Inox strives to develop cinemas as social spaces and ideal out-of-home entertainment destinations to meet the growing aspirations of consumers with their unique movie-going preferences.”

PVR INOX continues to expand its reach and provide an exceptional movie viewing experience to audiences across India and Sri Lanka.

