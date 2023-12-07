Władze prowadzą dochodzenie w sprawie dramatycznej kradzieży w popularnym centrum handlowym

Authorities in Arcadia are looking into a brazen theft that took place in broad daylight at a bustling shopping mall. The incident occurred at The Shops at Santa Anita Mall, prompting the Arcadia Police Department to issue a warning to shoppers in the area.

According to officials, four suspects, dressed in blue hoodies, masks, and sweatpants, used hammers to shatter glass display cases and made off with a significant number of purses and watches. The individuals were last seen escaping in a white Infinity sedan, with their location remaining unknown.

Footage shared on the Citizen App captured the escalating police presence outside the mall, as alarmed shoppers quickly exited the parking lot in their vehicles. Social media erupted with reaction, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) reporting hearing possible gunshots at the scene and fleeing for safety. Another user reposted the account, claiming that their friend’s mother was among the panicked shoppers rushing out of the mall.

While police have yet to confirm if shots were fired, they have assured the public that no injuries occurred during the incident. The robbery is now the focus of an active investigation, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact the Arcadia Police Department or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers.

This daring theft highlights the need for increased security measures in public spaces, particularly during peak shopping hours. Such incidents can leave shoppers feeling vulnerable and disrupt the smooth functioning of retail establishments. It is essential for authorities and mall management to collaborate on implementing comprehensive security protocols that deter criminals and ensure the safety of all visitors.