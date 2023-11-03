Kontrowersyjny naturopata zmuszony do zrzeczenia się licencji po naruszeniu standardów

A naturopath in the Fraser Valley has been compelled to surrender his license after admitting to violating multiple standards and regulations. Jason Klop, who operated clinics in Mexico, Hungary, Australia, and Panama, claimed to have achieved “dramatic improvements” in the symptoms of autistic children using fecal microbiota transplants (FMT) made from human feces. However, his methods were found to be in violation of Health Canada rules and the scope of practice for naturopaths in British Columbia.

Under a consent order signed by Klop, his registration has been canceled with a $7,500 fine imposed. The order states that Klop was promoting and selling FMT for autistic patients without authorization and continued doing so even after being warned. Additionally, he made unverifiable claims in his advertising and allowed intermittent access to his website, contrary to his promises.

Klop’s business, Novel Biome, has confirmed the cancellation of his license and its focus on the manufacturing of FMT products. The cancellation is not permanent, and after five years, Klop will have the opportunity to apply for reinstatement.

FMT involves transferring bacteria and other microbes from the feces of a healthy person to a patient, either anally or orally, with the goal of restoring a healthy gut environment. While approved for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection, any other use of FMT is considered experimental and carries a risk of infection. Many activists and experts have criticized Klop’s procedure as an unproven treatment that endangers vulnerable children with autism.

Advocates for autistic children have welcomed the cancellation of Klop’s license. However, some have expressed disappointment at the relatively low fine imposed on him. Concerns have also been raised about the lack of disciplinary action from health regulating bodies in Ontario and the United States regarding other questionable autism treatments.

As for Klop, Health Canada inspectors rejected Novel Biome’s application for an FMT production license in February. The company’s Chilliwack lab does not have proper licensing, and a Health Canada inspection revealed issues related to sanitation and quality control. Efforts are underway to obtain a drug establishment license from Health Canada.

While the College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C. has been commended for its handling of the Klop investigation, activists are calling for further action, including potential criminal charges. Complaints have been lodged with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Food and Drug Administration regarding Klop’s exports of FMT products to American families. The international nature of these businesses underscores the need for collaboration between health regulating agencies across borders to address such situations effectively.

FAQ

What is fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT)?

FMT involves transferring bacteria and other microbes from the feces of a healthy person to a patient either anally or orally. The goal is to restore a normal environment inside the gut.

What is the approved use of FMT?

Currently, FMT is only approved in Canada and the U.S. for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection.

Why is FMT for autism considered experimental?

While FMT is being researched for various potential uses, its efficacy for treating autism remains unproven. Moreover, any use of FMT outside the approved indication carries a risk of infection.

Why was Jason Klop’s license canceled?

Jason Klop admitted to violating standards and regulations in his profession. He promoted and sold FMT for autistic patients without authorization, made unverifiable claims in his advertising, and allowed intermittent access to his website against regulations.

Can Jason Klop apply for reinstatement of his license?

Yes, Jason Klop will have the right to apply for reinstatement in five years.

Has there been any disciplinary action taken against other health professionals promoting questionable autism treatments?

Activists have expressed disappointment with the comparative lack of disciplinary action by colleges and medical boards in Ontario and the United States. Complaints have been filed regarding various treatments, including “chelation” therapy and rectal ozone treatments.

What actions have been taken against Jason Klop’s business, Novel Biome, by Health Canada?

Health Canada rejected Novel Biome’s application for an FMT production license. Inspections revealed issues with sanitation and quality control at the company’s Chilliwack lab. Novel Biome is currently working to obtain a drug establishment license from Health Canada.

Are there any criminal charges against Jason Klop?

There have been calls for potential criminal charges against Jason Klop, but it is uncertain if any will be filed at this time.

Have complaints been filed against Jason Klop in other countries where he offered FMT retreats?

Complaints have been filed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Food and Drug Administration regarding Jason Klop’s exports of FMT products to American families. However, no response has been received yet.