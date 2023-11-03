Statek kosmiczny Lucy odkrywa towarzysza Mini Księżyca podczas wizyty na asteroidzie

In a remarkable find by NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, a minor asteroid named Dinkinesh has been revealed to have its own miniature sidekick. The discovery was made during a flyby of Dinkinesh, which is located 300 million miles away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars.

The Lucy spacecraft captured an image of the asteroid pair when it was approximately 270 miles away from them. Analysis of the data and images transmitted back to Earth confirmed that Dinkinesh measures a mere half-mile (790 meters) in diameter, while its accompanying moon is a minuscule one-tenth of a mile (220 meters) in size.

This unexpected finding brings new excitement to the Lucy mission, which is designed to study the larger and more enigmatic Trojan asteroids located near Jupiter. Launched in 2021, Lucy is expected to reach the first of these Trojan asteroids in 2027 and conduct extensive exploration for a duration of at least six years. Originally planned to target seven asteroids, the mission has expanded its list and now includes a total of 11 targets.

Interestingly, the name Dinkinesh holds significance as it means “you are marvelous” in Ethiopia’s Amharic language. The significance of this discovery truly aligns with its name, as Southwest Research Institute’s Hal Levison, the lead scientist, expressed his marvel in a statement.

