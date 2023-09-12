Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

newsy

Podsumowanie:

ByGabriela Botha

Września 12, 2023
Podsumowanie:

Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Definicje:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

This article is based on the source article: [source name]

Źródła:
– [source name]
– [source name]

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

newsy

Acer XV242F: nowy monitor do gier 540 Hz trafia na rynek

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha
newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej
newsy

Tim Cook: Wizjonerski lider wynoszący Apple na nowe wyżyny

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
newsy

Acer XV242F: nowy monitor do gier 540 Hz trafia na rynek

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0