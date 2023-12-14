Intel przedstawia nowe procesory Core Ultra do laptopów

Intel has announced its latest generation of CPUs, the Core Ultra processors, during its recent AI Everywhere event. These processors will be part of the Meteor Lake lineup and are designed to offer better power efficiency and performance. The Core Ultra 7 165H chip, for example, boasts an 11% improvement in multi-threading performance compared to competitors like AMD Ryzen and Qualcomm Snapdragon. It also consumes 25% less power than previous Intel processors and up to 79% less power than AMD’s Ryzen.

The new CPUs will come with a neural processing unit (NPU), allowing for low-power AI acceleration and off-loading of CPU/GPU tasks. This integration makes it more efficient to run AI models compared to Intel’s previous generation of chips. The flagship processor, the Core Ultra 9 185H, features 16 cores and 22 threads, with six performance cores, eight efficient cores, and two low-power cores. It also includes a built-in Arc GPU with eight Xe cores, bringing increased performance and support for Intel’s XeSS upscaling technology and ray tracing.

Although the Core Ultra 9 185H processor won’t be available until 2024, there are several other options in the Meteor Lake lineup that are launching now. Many laptop manufacturers, including MSI, Asus, Lenovo, and Acer, have already adopted the new Core Ultra processors in their devices. MSI is launching the high-end Prestige 16 AI Studio laptop, while Asus is introducing the Zenbook 14 OLED laptop. Lenovo has revealed a trio of laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and IdeaPad Pro 5i, and Acer is releasing the Swift Go 14 and Predator Triton Neo 16.

Overall, the new Core Ultra processors are expected to bring improved performance, power efficiency, and AI capabilities to laptops, offering users a better computing experience. As more laptop models adopt these processors, consumers can expect to see a wide range of options available in the market.