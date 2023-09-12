Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

newsy

Odkrycie komety Nishimura: rzadkie wydarzenie na niebie

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Września 12, 2023
Odkrycie komety Nishimura: rzadkie wydarzenie na niebie

A newly discovered green comet named Nishimura is currently passing by Earth, making it visible for the first time in over four centuries. Discovered by amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 11, the comet was named after him. Nishimura captured images of the comet using a Canon digital camera and telephoto lens, allowing astronomers to study this fascinating celestial body.

Comets are remnants of the debris left over from the formation of our solar system. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and remain frozen, making them impossible to observe. However, occasionally, a comet will move closer to the sun. As the heat from the sun evaporates the icy material, the dirt and dust within the comet become free, creating the comet’s tail, which can be seen from Earth.

Nishimura’s discovery is particularly noteworthy in the age of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura face increased difficulty in making new discoveries due to the efficiency of automated systems. However, Nishimura’s persistence and dedication paid off as he discovered the comet before any automated systems in space detected it.

If you are interested in viewing Comet Nishimura, it is currently only visible from the northern hemisphere. To catch a glimpse, wake up before sunrise and look towards the eastern horizon. The best time to see the comet is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. After September 17, it will be closest to the sun, and then it will be visible from the southern hemisphere. Locate the constellation Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a better view.

Comet Nishimura offers a rare opportunity for sky-gazers to witness a celestial event that only occurs once every few centuries. Take advantage of this unique experience to observe the beauty and mystery of our universe.

Źródła:

- NPR

– NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Podobne post

newsy

Acer XV242F: nowy monitor do gier 540 Hz trafia na rynek

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha
newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej
newsy

Tim Cook: Wizjonerski lider wynoszący Apple na nowe wyżyny

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
newsy

Acer XV242F: nowy monitor do gier 540 Hz trafia na rynek

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0