Foki polarne opracowały skomplikowane kości nosowe umożliwiające przetrwanie w zimnym środowisku

A recent study has revealed that Arctic seals have evolved a unique adaptation to thrive in freezing temperatures: complex, maze-like nasal bones. Previously, it was known that many birds and mammals, including humans, possess thin, porous nasal bones called maxilloturbinates or nasal concha, which are covered by tissue. These scroll-like structures warm and humidify air as it enters the body, preventing heat and moisture loss.

However, researchers at the University of Cambridge and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have discovered that Arctic seals, specifically the bearded seal, possess the most intricate maxilloturbinates ever seen. By utilizing CT scans, the team observed that the nasal bones of bearded seals were denser and more complex than those of any other species previously studied.

To assess the efficiency of this adaptation, the scientists conducted computer simulations comparing the bearded seal with the Mediterranean monk seal. Results showed that the bearded seal retained significantly more heat and moisture at both -30°C and 10°C compared to the monk seal. At -30°C, the monk seal lost 1.45 times more heat and 3.5 times more water per breath than the bearded seal. Similarly, at 10°C, the monk seal lost around 1.5 times more heat and water than its Arctic counterpart.

The complex structure of the bearded seal’s maxilloturbinates is a remarkable evolutionary development that allows these animals to survive in the harsh Arctic environment. By minimizing heat and moisture loss during respiration, the seals can maintain a more stable internal body temperature and avoid dehydration.

This research provides valuable insights into the adaptations of Arctic marine animals and highlights the incredible diversity of nature’s solutions to environmental challenges. Understanding these adaptations can aid conservation efforts and inform future technological advancements inspired by nature.