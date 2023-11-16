Apple Watch przywraca popularną funkcję przesuwania tarczy zegarka

The Apple Watch is set to reintroduce a beloved feature that had been phased out in previous software updates. The upcoming watchOS 10.2 release will bring back the ability to change watch faces with a single swipe, much to the delight of Apple Watch users.

The news of this feature’s return was leaked by a dedicated Apple user named Aaron, who discovered it in the watchOS 10 beta 3. This exciting development has raised questions about why Apple decided to remove the swipe feature in the first place.

With the current watchOS version, users need to engage in a lengthier process of long-pressing the display and then selecting a different watch face by swiping or rotating the digital crown. While it may not require a significant amount of extra effort, it is certainly a less intuitive way of interacting with the device.

Many users expressed their disappointment online when they noticed the change, as swiping between different watch faces had become a seamless and effortless experience. One user voiced their frustration, stating that constantly switching between neighboring watch faces had become inconvenient and laborious.

It should be noted that the current long-press method does offer some advantages. Users can customize their watch faces directly on the device itself, thanks to an edit button, without relying on their iPhone. Additionally, there is a convenient option to share personalized watch face designs with others.

However, for those who appreciate the simplicity of the original swipe feature, watchOS 10.2 will bring back the much-loved functionality. However, it is worth mentioning that this feature is currently not a default setting and needs to be manually selected through the Settings and Clock menus.

In conclusion, Apple is bowing down to customer demand and acknowledging the value of a quick and straightforward watch face-swiping experience. With watchOS 10.2, Apple Watch users will have the option to choose between the new and old methods of changing watch faces, depending on their personal preferences.

