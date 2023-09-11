Sklepy Apple priorytetowo traktują konfigurację sklepu dla kupujących iPhone'a 15

According to reports, Apple is planning to emphasize in-store set-up for iPhone 15 buyers. This move comes ahead of the scheduled Apple September event, as revealed by Mark Gurman. Apple intends to implement new software and employee metrics to track this initiative. While many may not be aware, Apple has been offering Personal Setup sessions for customers who purchased an iPhone or other Apple devices within the past 90 days.

Offering in-store set-up assistance may seem generous, particularly for individuals who may struggle with setting up their new iPhones, such as the elderly or those with accessibility needs. However, this option can be inconvenient for many users, who would prefer the comfort and flexibility of setting up their devices at home. Apple already offers one-to-one online help appointments for users who need assistance.

From Apple’s perspective, there are potential benefits to promoting in-store set-up. Having staff available at Apple Stores to aid with the set-up process can reduce the number of support calls and inquiries regarding set-up issues. Additionally, it contributes to enhancing the public perception of Apple’s customer service. This approach could also expedite the trade-in process, as users would have the assurance that their data migration has been successfully completed.

The iPhone 15 is expected to introduce several new features, including the Dynamic Island for the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. There may also be a transition from Lightning to USB-C, as well as the inclusion of an Action button in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. In-store set-up assistance could be especially helpful for customers looking to understand these new features.

It remains uncertain whether Apple will discuss this emphasis on in-store set-up during the upcoming Apple September event. However, more details are expected to be revealed soon.

Sources: Mark Gurman, Tom’s Guide