Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

newsy

Apple planuje wypuszczenie iPhone'a 15 w ciągu tygodnia

ByRobert Andrzej

Września 12, 2023
Apple planuje wypuszczenie iPhone'a 15 w ciągu tygodnia

The launch of the new iPhone has created a buzz in the market, with Apple unveiling four new models in recent years. Now, there is just one week left until the launch of the iPhone 15 on September 12th. The event, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, is also expected to showcase the new Apple Watch and AirPods.

Speculation and rumors about the features of the new iPhone have been circulating for months. One model that has gained the most attention is the iPhone 15 Ultra. We delved into the market rumors to find out what to expect.

As with previous models, Apple is expected to introduce upgrades and improvements in various aspects. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will feature a powerful processor, improved camera capabilities, and a larger battery life. Additionally, there are speculations about a possible introduction of a high refresh rate display and enhanced augmented reality capabilities.

Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike eagerly await the launch to see if these rumors hold true. The anticipation is building, and it seems that Apple has once again managed to generate excitement and speculation around its new iPhone models.

Sources: [add sources without URLs]

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej
newsy

Tim Cook: Wizjonerski lider wynoszący Apple na nowe wyżyny

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha
newsy

Przedstawiamy Ferrari KC23: jednorazową ofertę wyłącznie na tor

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej

Przegapiłeś

newsy

iPhone 15 Pro: cena i dostępność

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
newsy

Tim Cook: Wizjonerski lider wynoszący Apple na nowe wyżyny

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

Przedstawiamy Ferrari KC23: jednorazową ofertę wyłącznie na tor

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
newsy

Streamerzy, którzy zostali zbanowani za wpływy: zalety i wady, według Amouranth

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0