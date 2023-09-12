Życie w mieście

Wydano DLC Pokémon Scarlet i Violet: Ukryty skarb Strefy Zero

ByMampho Brescia

Września 12, 2023
The highly anticipated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC has finally arrived, with the first part titled ‘The Teal Mask’ being released this week. Trainers can now embark on a new adventure in the land of Kitakami, encountering new Pokémon, exploring new places, and experiencing new stories.

One of the exciting additions in this DLC is the introduction of The Heroes of Kitakami, a group of powerful trainers who play a crucial role in the story. Trainers will have the opportunity to interact with them, learn about their journeys, and perhaps even challenge them to battles.

The village of Kitakami also takes center stage in this DLC, allowing trainers to immerse themselves in its rich culture and discover its secrets. It’s a vibrant and lively place that offers a unique atmosphere compared to other regions in the game.

Furthermore, trainers will encounter familiar Pokémon that have migrated from other regions and made Kitakami their new home. One such Pokémon is Polteageist, a newly discovered species exclusive to this DLC. Its design and abilities make it an intriguing addition to any trainer’s team.

If you’re considering purchasing the DLC, it’s worth noting that “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” comes with two parts – ‘The Teal Mask’ and ‘The Indigo Disk’. Additionally, it includes a uniform set that represents all the seasons, allowing trainers to customize their in-game character’s appearance.

Make sure to choose the DLC version that is compatible with your own copy of the game when making a purchase.

In conclusion, the release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC marks an exciting new chapter in the game. With new Pokémon, captivating stories, and breathtaking locations, it’s a must-have for any Pokémon trainer eager for fresh adventures.

Źródła:
– Pokémon (@Pokemon) on Twitter

