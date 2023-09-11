Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

CEO, Technologie

Rozwój bankowości cyfrowej i wskazówki dotyczące zarabiania pieniędzy

ByGabriela Botha

Września 11, 2023
Rozwój bankowości cyfrowej i wskazówki dotyczące zarabiania pieniędzy

In a world dominated by technology, it’s no surprise that even banking preferences have shifted. According to a Forbes article, the majority of Americans, nearly 80% of adults, have stated a preference for banking through mobile apps or websites rather than in person. This statistic reflects the growing popularity and convenience of digital banking.

The article also reveals that the average account balance for Americans is approximately $5,300, which includes various types of accounts such as checking, savings, money market, call deposit accounts, and prepaid debit cards. While only 6% of people in the country do not have a bank account at all, digital banking seems to be the preferred choice for the majority.

For those who are interested in making money from their existing funds, the article suggests exploring certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. These accounts function similarly to savings accounts but offer higher interest rates the longer the money remains untouched. While there is a waiting period before making withdrawals, CD rates are currently on the rise, making them a potentially rewarding investment.

It is advisable to contact your local bank or credit union to inquire about their CD offers and find the best fit for your financial goals. By taking advantage of these money-making opportunities, individuals can maximize their savings and earn additional income.

Source: Forbes (no URL provided)

By Gabriela Botha

Podobne post

CEO, Technologie

NaviCam przedstawia uniwersalną deskę rozdzielczą do motocykli

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
CEO, Technologie

Radość i frustracja „Młodzieży” i innych pokoleń

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
CEO, Technologie

Apple i Hermès odnawiają partnerstwo w zakresie Apple Watch Series 9

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

NaviCam przedstawia uniwersalną deskę rozdzielczą do motocykli

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Radość i frustracja „Młodzieży” i innych pokoleń

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Apple i Hermès odnawiają partnerstwo w zakresie Apple Watch Series 9

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Aktualizacja Pokémon Scarlet & Violet do wersji 2.0.1: DLC Teal Mask i nowe funkcje

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0