Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

CEO, Technologie

Microsoft zablokuje sterowniki drukarek innych firm w witrynie Windows Update w celu zwiększenia bezpieczeństwa

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Września 11, 2023
Microsoft zablokuje sterowniki drukarek innych firm w witrynie Windows Update w celu zwiększenia bezpieczeństwa

Microsoft has announced a significant change in its printer driver strategy, which includes blocking third-party printer driver delivery through Windows Update. The company plans to gradually implement this shift over the next four years to enhance the overall security of the Windows ecosystem.

Starting with the release of Windows 10 21H2, Microsoft will provide built-in support for Mopria compliant printer devices via the Microsoft IPP Class Driver. This means that print device manufacturers will no longer need to provide their own installers, drivers, or utilities. Microsoft’s objective is to streamline the printing process and eliminate the security risks associated with third-party printer drivers.

To further enhance security, Microsoft will introduce a new default print mode that disables third-party drivers for printing purposes. This move is in response to the fact that printer driver security flaws have often gone unnoticed for extended periods, posing significant risks to users.

The changes in the printer driver strategy will be implemented gradually. By 2025, Microsoft will stop accepting driver submissions from printer vendors, and new third-party printer drivers will no longer be published through Windows Update. In 2026, the printer driver ranking will be modified to prioritize in-house Windows IPP Class drivers. From 2027 onwards, third-party printer driver updates will only be delivered through Windows Update if they provide security fixes.

However, users will still have the option to install printer drivers directly from vendors’ websites as standalone installation packages. Existing third-party printer drivers will continue to work on all Windows versions even after they are no longer published through Windows Update.

Microsoft will also continue to issue security patches for legacy printer drivers as long as the respective Windows versions are within their support lifecycles.

This move by Microsoft aims to establish a more secure and modern print system for Windows users. It provides a streamlined and centralized approach for printer drivers while minimizing the potential security risks associated with third-party software.

Źródła:
– Microsoft’s printer driver strategy shift announcement
– Statement from Johnathan Norman, Microsoft Offensive Research & Security Engineering (MORSE) principal engineer manager

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Podobne post

CEO, Technologie

Motorola wprowadzi na rynek indyjski smartfon Edge 40 Neo

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
CEO, Technologie

Apple iPhone 15 Pro i iPhone 15 Pro Max Wyposażone w 8 GB pamięci RAM

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej
CEO, Technologie

Handel na rynkach azjatyckich jest mieszany, akcje amerykańskich spółek kończą się spadkiem w obliczu obaw o inflację

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Motorola wprowadzi na rynek indyjski smartfon Edge 40 Neo

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Apple iPhone 15 Pro i iPhone 15 Pro Max Wyposażone w 8 GB pamięci RAM

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Handel na rynkach azjatyckich jest mieszany, akcje amerykańskich spółek kończą się spadkiem w obliczu obaw o inflację

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Apple wprowadza na rynek nową serię iPhone'a 15 i wycofuje iPhone'a 13 Mini

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0