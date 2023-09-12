Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

CEO, Technologie

Przedstawiamy iPhone'a 15 Pro Max: najpotężniejszy smartfon Apple w historii

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Września 12, 2023
Przedstawiamy iPhone'a 15 Pro Max: najpotężniejszy smartfon Apple w historii

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple’s latest flagship smartphone and boasts the most powerful camera ever seen on an iPhone. Released alongside the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, the Pro Max features a 6.7-inch display and includes all the new features found on its siblings, such as a customizable Action Button and a USB-C port.

What sets the iPhone 15 Pro Max apart is its innovative periscope zoom lens, which provides a 5x optical zoom, making it a strong competitor against other top camera phones. With Apple’s 2x crop from the 48MP sensor, users can effectively achieve 10x optical zoom. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was announced during Apple’s September event and is available for pre-order ahead of its release on September 22nd.

One notable feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its USB-C port, replacing Apple’s Lightning connector. This port offers USB 3 speeds for faster downloading of video files and more. It is also equipped with Apple’s new A17 Pro chip, which enhances its overall performance.

While the Pro Max shares a similar size to its predecessor, it boasts a titanium build, rounded edges, and a customizable Action Button, as revealed by iOS 17. These improvements contribute to its sleek design and user-friendly interface.

We haven’t had hands-on experience with the iPhone 15 Pro Max yet, but based on its impressive specifications, it is shaping up to be a notable upgrade. With its advanced camera features and powerful performance, it is expected to compete favorably in the smartphone market and be considered one of the best iPhones to date.

As we spend more time with Apple’s new flagship phone, we will provide a comprehensive review detailing its strengths and weaknesses. Stay tuned for our final verdict on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Sources: Unknown

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Podobne post

CEO, Technologie

Xbox przedstawia nowy kontroler bezprzewodowy Astral Purple

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
CEO, Technologie

Apple przedstawia serię iPhone 15 z ładowaniem USB-C i nowym zegarkiem Apple Watch

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
CEO, Technologie

Podróż do najgłębszych głębin: kolejny test gry Ember Sword zapewnia wciągające wrażenia RPG

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Xbox przedstawia nowy kontroler bezprzewodowy Astral Purple

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Apple przedstawia serię iPhone 15 z ładowaniem USB-C i nowym zegarkiem Apple Watch

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Podróż do najgłębszych głębin: kolejny test gry Ember Sword zapewnia wciągające wrażenia RPG

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Panerai wprowadza cyfrowy paszport do zegarków oparty na NFT

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0