Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

CEO, Technologie

Huawei wprowadza na rynek trzy telefony Mate 60 z obsługą 5G jako krok w kierunku globalnej ekspansji

ByRobert Andrzej

Września 11, 2023
Huawei wprowadza na rynek trzy telefony Mate 60 z obsługą 5G jako krok w kierunku globalnej ekspansji

Huawei has secretly released three new smartphones in the past two weeks, all of which come with 5G support. Chinese sources suggest that this move marks the beginning of Huawei’s renewed efforts to capture a larger share of the global smartphone market.

Insiders quoted by IT Home stated that Huawei plans to strengthen its position in the domestic market in China while simultaneously expanding its presence overseas. However, there is currently no specific timeline available for this strategy.

Due to the ongoing trade war between China and the United States, Huawei has faced severe restrictions on accessing US technologies for over five years. Despite this, the Mate 60, Mate 60 Pro, and Mate 60 Pro+ have been equipped with 5G capabilities and feature the Kirin 9000S chipset, which utilizes a 7nm technology process.

In response to inquiries about the chipset, Huawei has not provided an official comment. However, local reports indicate that the chip is entirely made in China, raising questions about how Chinese companies have acquired the necessary expertise for such complex technological processes within a short period.

Huawei has recently increased its yearly production forecast from 30 million to 38 million units. Of these, 20 million have already been shipped, and the Mate 60 Pro is expected to contribute an additional 6 million units, accounting for a third of the remaining orders.

There have been speculations that the Mate 60 series may not be released outside of China, but Huawei has not made an official statement on the matter. This leaves the possibility open for a global launch in the future.

In the past, Huawei had a 42% market share in the Chinese smartphone market, but it has since dropped to less than 10%. Meanwhile, its global market share has declined six-fold from mid-2019, currently standing at 3%.

Sources: IT Home (Chinese source)

Definicje:
Kirin 9000S chipset – A chipset developed by Huawei, incorporating advanced technology for improved performance.
5G – The fifth generation of wireless technology, delivering faster internet speeds and supporting a wide range of applications.
Smartphone market – The industry that encompasses the production and sale of mobile phones capable of performing various functions, such as calling, messaging, and internet browsing.

By Robert Andrzej

Podobne post

CEO, Technologie

Jak zamówić w przedsprzedaży iPhone'a 15: kompletny przewodnik

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Jak zamówić w przedsprzedaży iPhone'a 15: kompletny przewodnik

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
newsy

Nowy iPhone 15 i Apple Watch wydane przez Apple

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

Praca 5.3 dnia: koszt iPhone'a 15 Pro w USA

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0