Życie w mieście

Odkrywanie nowych technologii i mocy sztucznej inteligencji

CEO, Technologie

Jak pingować zegarek Apple Watch za pomocą Centrum sterowania iPhone'a

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Września 12, 2023
Jak pingować zegarek Apple Watch za pomocą Centrum sterowania iPhone'a

One of the new features in iOS 17 allows you to ping your linked Apple Watch using your iPhone’s Control Center, without having to go through the Find My app. This handy feature is especially useful when you’re trying to locate your Apple Watch in hard-to-find places like under the couch or in a drawer.

To make use of this feature, you’ll need to manually add the “Ping My Watch” button to your Control Center. Here’s how:

1. Otwórz aplikację Ustawienia na swoim iPhonie.

2. Go to the Control Center section.

3. Under “More Controls”, tap the green “+” icon for the Ping My Watch option.

Once you’ve added the Ping My Watch button to your Control Center, you can easily locate your Apple Watch by tapping on the icon. This will make your Apple Watch emit an audible tone, making it easier for you to find.

It’s important to note that the Ping My Watch feature only works when your iPhone and Apple Watch are in Bluetooth range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If your Apple Watch is lost or stolen, you’ll still need to use the Find My app to locate it.

You can use the Ping My Watch feature even if your Apple Watch is locked, charging, or on your wrist. This makes it a versatile tool for finding your watch in any situation.

In conclusion, the new Ping My Watch feature in iOS 17’s Control Center allows you to easily locate your Apple Watch using your iPhone. By adding the Ping My Watch button to your Control Center, you can make your Apple Watch emit an audible tone to help you find it. Just make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are within range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network.+

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Podobne post

CEO, Technologie

Jak zamówić w przedsprzedaży iPhone'a 15: kompletny przewodnik

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
CEO, Technologie

Kody realizacji BGMI na 13 września: zdobądź ekscytujące nagrody w Battlegrounds Mobile India

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej

Przegapiłeś

CEO, Technologie

Jak zamówić w przedsprzedaży iPhone'a 15: kompletny przewodnik

Września 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia Komentarze 0
newsy

Nowy iPhone 15 i Apple Watch wydane przez Apple

Września 13, 2023 Gabriela Botha Komentarze 0
newsy

Praca 5.3 dnia: koszt iPhone'a 15 Pro w USA

Września 13, 2023 Robert Andrzej Komentarze 0
CEO, Technologie

Odkrywanie ekscytujących funkcji iOS 17 i macOS Sonoma

Września 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou Komentarze 0